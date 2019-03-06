Save an extra 20% on sale styles during the last day of Nike’s clearance sale — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out our coupons page.

source Nike

For the past five days, Nike has been running an major promotion on previously reduced sale styles – and today is the last day to save. Until 11:59 p.m. EST, you can save an extra 20% on sale styles for men, women, and kids by using the promo code “SAVE20” at checkout. Whether you’re looking for a popular running sneaker like the Nike Air VaporMax, retro Air Jordans, or new activewear, you’ll find it here. There’s not much time left, so you might want to start shopping now. For more deals and promotions at Nike, check out Business Insider Coupons here.

source Naadam

Naadam is a new apparel company that specializes in sustainably sourced and ethically made cashmere goods. We reviewed the brand’s sweaters, and found them to be a good buy at full price, but right now you’ll find them heavily discounted. You can save up to 40% during the end of season sale, which includes cashmere sweaters, turtlenecks, hats, scarves, socks, and more.

source Moen

Updating your sink with a new faucet can modernize the overall look of your kitchen and add some convenient features. Many of Moen’s faucets include motion sensor technology for touchless use and a reflex faucet head for spraying hard-to-reach areas while cleaning. Rather than paying full-price at a home improvement store, you can save up to 61% on select Moen faucets on Amazon.

source Best Buy

The new Dell Inspiron Laptop features a 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD touch screen display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of storage space. Compared to a new 15-inch MacBook Pro with similar internals for $2,800, the Dell Inspiron is an amazing deal at its full price of $1,449.99, but today only, it’s even cheaper. As a Best Buy Deal of the Day, you can buy one for $400 off. For more deals and savings at Best Buy, see all available promotions at Business Insider Coupons.

source Wayfair

Instead of blowing your tax refund on frivolities, you might want to consider spending it on improving the value of your home. To help you get the most bang for your buck, Wayfair is having a huge tax refund sale. Right now you can save up to 70% sitewide. With everything from furniture and decor to lighting fixtures and appliances, there’s something for every part of your home. For more deals and promotions at Wayfair, check out Business Insider Coupons here.

source BirchBoxMan

BirchBoxMan is a subscription box that allows men to learn about and try new grooming products without spending a fortune on full-size products. Right now, you can get a free Harry’s Grooming Starter Pack, including a full-size face wash, shave cream, and moisturizer, when you sign up for a six-month BirchBoxMan subscription. Simply use the promo code “HARRYUP” at checkout to receive the promotion. For more deals and savings at BirchBox, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Levi’s

If you’re in the market for new jeans and denim, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s. Now until March 7, you can save an extra 30% on sale styles by using the promo code “HURRY30” at checkout. For more deals and promotions at Levi’s, check out Business Insider Coupons here.

source Leesa

As the best overall mattress we’ve tested, the Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress provides unmatched comfort by using a combination of memory foam and springs – and today, you can automatically save $240 on one. In addition to deals on mattresses, Leesa is also marking down its sheets, pillows, and blankets up to 30% off. If buying a mattress online worries you (even with the many great reviews), you’ll be able to try it out yourself worry-free. Leesa provides a 100-night sleep trial with free returns and shipping if you’re unsatisfied.