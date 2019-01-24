Save up to 50% at Nordstrom on clothes, accessories, and home goods — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place.

source Nordstrom

If you’re looking to restock your closet after a Marie Kondo-like cleaning, you can save up to 50% on clothing and accessories at Nordstrom. The sale extends into home categories as well, with markdowns on bedding, bath, and home decor items like pillows, towels, and curtains.

Rugs are an overlooked home accessory that can really change the tone of a room, and right now, you can get one for up to 70% off at Wayfair. The sale covers rugs of every shape, size, and style, so you’ll be able to find that muted area rug for your hallway, and the massive patterned one that covers your entire living room.

source Huckberry

Harsh temperature dips are a part of winter that can catch you off guard, but Huckberry has guys covered. The store is throwing a huge sale on men’s outerwear until January 27, which includes deals on jackets, parkas, and coats from Pendleton, Relwen, and Western Rise to keep you warm until spring.

source Deebot

The Deebot N79S robot vacuum can clean your floors for you, and you can get it for $140 less on Amazon until January 27 if you use the promo code “GI8ESL7U” at checkout. The vacuum is currently listed at $199.99, and the code will get you $40 more off the original price of $299.99 for a total savings of $140. The Deebot N79S has modern features like sensors to avoid obstacles, two-hour battery life, and the ability to set it on a schedule. Plus, it works with Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant, so you can use your smart-home hub to start a cleaning session with your voice.

source Bear

Bear’s mattresses are made out of a graphite gel-memory foam designed to keep you cool and help you recover after a day at the gym. For a limited time, you can save $125 on all purchases above $500 with the offer code “NAP125” and $200 off all purchases above $1,200 with the offer code “NAP200.” Using either code gets also gets you a free Bear pillow, which usually costs between $95 and $115.

source Sonos

The Sonos Beam is a compact soundbar that delivers clear, high-quality sound, and it’s currently $50 cheaper on Amazon. It also has Amazon’s Alexa built in, so you can use it to control your smart-home accessories or answer your questions. If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your home theater system before the Super Bowl or expand your smart home into the living room, the Sonos Beam is your best bet.