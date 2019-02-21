Save up to 50% at Patagonia, Brooks Brothers, and Madewell — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

If you've been waiting for an excuse to splurge on new clothes from Patagonia, the time has come. Right now, you can save up to 50% on past-season styles including fan favorites like the Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover and the Classic Retro-X Vest.

Yesterday, Samsung unveiled a new round of Galaxy smartphones, the S10e, S10, and s10+, which are set to release on March 8. If you already have plans to buy one of the new phones, Best Buy is running a great promotion on pre-orders. You can save up to $650 on your device of choice with activation and an eligible trade-in. You'll also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds, Samsung's $125 true wireless headphones.

As winter slowly comes to an end, guys can begin to put away their heavy-duty parkas in exchange for pieces like sport coats and merino wool sweaters. Good timing, because Brooks Brothers is having a huge sale on both. Now through February 25, you can automatically save 50% on a variety of sport coats, sweaters, cardigans, and more.

Spring will be here before you know it, and if you want a head start on cleaning up your home, The Container Store is a great resource for clever storage. Now through February 26, you can save 30% on all Elfa shelving and drawer systems to help you organize and tidy up any space. You can also save 30% on professional installation if you would rather not assemble it by yourself. To make the process as convenient as possible, you can buy online and pick up in-store or get free shipping on all orders over $75.

As the first hands-free 4K Ultra HD streaming media player, the Fire TV Cube makes it possible to control your entire TV-viewing experience with voice controls. Thanks to its Alexa integration, you can turn on the TV, adjust the volume, choose what to watch, and dim your lights without getting up from the couch or touching a remote. Additionally, the device has many other Alexa skills like setting timers, checking the weather, giving news updates, and more. For a limited time, you can save $40 on the device.

J.Crew's popular sister site Madewell is a great place to find premium women's denim and other wardrobe basics. While fair prices are pretty standard at Madewell (and J.Crew), an ongoing sale makes them even better. Today, you can save an extra 30% on sale styles by using the promo code "BRAVO" at checkout. The sale includes denim, sweatshirts, outwear, handbags, and more.

With comparable hardware specs to a 13-inch MacBook Air, an added touchscreen display, and a luxurious Alacantra keyboard, the Microsoft Surface Laptop is impressive, even at full price. But today, Best Buy is dropping the price by $450 as a Deal of the Day. At $850, this is a really good deal for anyone in need of a powerful, compact, and versatile laptop.

Instead of trying to make a mattress that’s comfortable for everyone, Helix Sleep makes mattresses that are comfortable for you. The brand uses a comfort- and sleep-preference quiz to build personalized mattresses, and right now, the mattresses are on sale. During the extended Presidents’ Day sale, you can save $100 on any mattress with the promo code “PREZ100“, $150 on any order of $1,250 or more with the promo code “PREZ150“, and $250 on any order of $1,750 or more with the promo code “PREZ200” at checkout. To learn more about the customization process, check out my review.