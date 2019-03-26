REI is having a member-exclusive sale with 20% off — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Now that spring is here, it’s time to head outside – but first, you’ll need to stock up on the right gear. Luckily, REI is running a great promotion that’ll help you save on outdoor gear and apparel. Until April 8, REI Co-op members can save 20% on one full-price item and 20% on one outlet item by using the promo code “MEMPERK2019” at checkout. If you’re not already a member, you sign up for the lifetime membership. Although there’s a $20 fee for becoming a member, it will pay for itself with all of your future savings.

Normal laptops are usually not powerful enough to run PC games at peak quality, so gaming laptops are a must for hardcore players. Today only, you can save $400 on a 17.3-inch ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop at Best Buy. You’ll also receive three free months of Trend Micro Internet Security and the Fortnite Frenzy Game GeForce GTX Bundle, which includes 2000 V-Bucks and a Fortnite counterattack set. For more deals and savings at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

If you’re shopping for shoes that are equally stylish and comfortable, Cole Haan is a brand you should definitely look at – especially with the current sale. Now through March 29, you can save up to 70% on sale styles. Prices are as marked, so you won’t need a promo code to save. Whether you’re looking for casual spring shoes, comfortable dress shoes for the office, workout sneakers, or heels, you’ll find many impressive pairs at reduced prices at Cole Haan. For more deals and promotions at Cole Haan, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Using quality power tools will make any DIY, repair, or home improvement project easier to tackle. It goes without saying that every handyman should own a drill and Bosch’s 18-volt cordless drill is on sale now. As an Amazon Deal of the day, you can save $24 on the kit, which includes the drill, two cordless batteries, a charger, and a carrying case.

Rather than spending money on full-size grooming products, BirchBoxMan allows men to learn about and try new grooming products through a monthly subscription service. Right now, you can get a free Harry’s Grooming Starter Pack, including a full-size face wash, shave cream, and moisturizer, when you sign up for a six-month BirchBoxMan subscription. Simply use the promo code “HARRYUP” at checkout to receive the promotion. For more deals and savings at BirchBox, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

With everything from spring casual apparel to workwear, J.Crew has stylish clothes that just about anybody will like – and the prices are really hard to beat right now. Until March 27, you can save 40% on full-price and sale styles by using the promo code “POPUP” at checkout. For more deals and savings at J.Crew, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

ButcherBox is a subscription service for grass-fed, hormone-free, antibiotic-free, and pasture-raised beef, chicken, and pork that lets you choose from one of the few curated boxes or create your own. Regardless of which box you choose, new members can now get two pounds of ground beef for free with every delivery for the life of your subscription.

Named the best mattress for hot sleepers in our buying guide, Bear Mattresses are designed to keep you cool and comfortable at night. Additionally, the mattresses feature Celliant, a material that converts heat from the body into far infrared – a type of energy that’s been proven to help rebuild cells. The technology can help you wake up feeling well-rested and free of aches and pains, plus, you won’t break a sweat in your sleep. Right now, you can save $100 on any purchase of $500 or more by using the promo code “SPRING100” or get $200 off any purchase of $1,200 or more by using the promo code “SPRING200” at checkout. Plus, you’ll receive two free pillows.