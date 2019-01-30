Save $145 on a Shark robot vacuum — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Amazon

The most effective way to keep your home tidy between full cleaning sprees is to employ the help of a robotic vacuum. With wi-fi connectivity and Alexa voice control compatibility, the Shark Ion Robot 750 is a top choice for smart homes. You can schedule a cleaning from anywhere using an app on your smartphone. And with smart sensor technology designed to learn its surroundings, you’ll always come home to a clean floor, instead of the vacuum stuck in a corner or on a rug.

source Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is currently clearing out winter inventory with a huge sale including everything from collectible pieces from the Downhill Skier collection to basic cold-weather staples. From now until February 19, you can automatically save an extra 40% on sale styles at checkout. Although the sale does run for quite some time, you’ll want to shop now as many of the styles are available in extremely limited sizes and quantities.

source Best Buy

With the processing power and usability of a laptop, the Microsoft Surface Pro is a tablet you’ll want to use for more than streaming videos or surfing the internet. The device features a 12.3-inch HD display, a built-in keyboard, and 128GB of storage for all of your pictures, video, documents, and apps. The Surface Pro is originally priced at $959, but as a Best Buy deal of the day, you can save $310.

source MR PORTER

Designer clothes are undoubtedly expensive, but retailer Mr. Porter is having a massive sale with up to 80% off. For a limited time, you can save on high-end brands like Prada, Vetements, Givenchy, Saint Laurent, and much more. If you’re looking to add a few stand out pieces to your wardrobe without spending thousands of dollars, this is the perfect opportunity to do it.

source Amazon

Super Bowl LII is going down in just four days, which means you’re running out of time to have a new TV delivered before for the big game. Luckily Amazon is having a sale with up to 42% off TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, and TCL that are eligible for scheduled delivery. That way, you’ll know exactly when your TV is coming and have time to set it up for viewing.

source Club Monaco

If you’re in need of some nicer quality clothing but don’t want to pay full price, Club Monaco is where you’ll want to shop. Now through February 2, you can save an extra 40% on already-reduced sale styles. After the discount, you’ll save up to 65%. With styles for men and women, the sale includes outerwear, wool sweaters, dresses, jeans, accessories, shoes, and more.

source AHAlife

Unlike other department stores that sell products from big brands, AHAlife stocks items crafted by designers and artisans. Its curated selection of products makes it a great place to shop for unique gifts, accessories, and home goods. Right now, the brand is having a winter clearance sale where you can automatically save up to 40% on select items. You can also save an extra 20% on everything else by using the promo code “VDAY20” at checkout.

source Field Company

Founded in 2016, Field Company is a Kickstarter-funded startup that specializes in American-made cast iron cookware. While its popular signature skillet ranges in price from $125 to $210 depending on size, you can save more than 30% on a factory second skillet. Factory seconds cook exactly like the full-price version, but may have one or more cosmetic imperfections. If you want to add a genuine cast iron skillet to your arsenal of cookware, this a great opportunity to save up to $60.

source Bear Mattress

Named the best mattress for hot sleepers, the Bear Mattress uses memory foam layers for comfort and support, and has a Celliant mattress cover that converts body heat into infrared light. The technology has been proven to promote more restful nights of sleep and cooler body temperatures. For a limited time, you can save $125 on orders over $500 with the promo code “NAP125” and $200 on orders over $1200 with promo code “NAP200” at checkout. Plus, you’ll get a free pillow with a mattress purchase.