Save 40% on couches, chairs, and coffee tables at Target — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out our coupons page.

source Target

Whether you’re a homeowner or a renter, chances are there’s a piece of furniture that you’d like to add to your home. If you’ve been patiently waiting for a good furniture sale to jump on, it’s happening now at Target. Today only, you can automatically save 40% on one furniture item. With everything from sofas and armchairs to barstools and coffee tables, almost everybody will find something worth adding to their space. For more deals and savings at Target, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

If you have a green thumb, but don’t have space for an outside garden, an AeroGarden is a must-have device. It allows you to grow multiple plants at once – and it’ll fit on your countertop. Today, as an Amazon deal of the day, you can save 50% on select AeroGarden indoor gardens including the larger AeroGarden Ultra or the compact AeroGarden Harvest 360.

source Amazon

Kindle Unlimited gives you access to more than one million books, thousands of audiobooks, and a rotating selection of popular magazines. Right now, new Kindle Unlimited users can get a three-month subscription for just $0.99. Originally priced at $29.97, you’ll save a 28.98 in total. If you’re an avid reader, you should definitely take advantage of this offer while it lasts.

source Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is celebrating the beginning of spring with a sale that’s going to make you want to stock up on new arrivals and sale styles. Now through March 25, you can save 30% when you spend $150 or more on apparel and accessories for the entire family and home goods. Simply use the promo code “SPRING30” at checkout to save. For more deals and promotions at Ralph Lauren, visit Business Insider Coupons.

source Timex

Timex watches are almost always affordably priced, but right now the brand is having a private sale that’s bringing prices even lower. For a limited time, you can save 20% on select watches for men and women including the sale section by using the promo code “VIP20” at checkout. The variety of watches includes classic analogs, intricate chronographs, sporty GPS-enabled digital watches, and more.

source Nordstrom Rack

Spring is here and a new pair of shades is a must-have for the season. Right now, you can save up to 78% on designer sunglasses for men and women at Nordstrom Rack. The selection includes brands like Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo, Fendi, and more. Find more great deals and promotions at Nordstrom Rack by visiting Business Insider Coupons.

Shop men’s sunglasses and women’s sunglasses at Nordstrom Rack now.

source Sears

Although you (hopefully) won’t have to shovel any more snow, springtime means you’ll have to cut the grass, trim hedges, and get rid of weeds. To help you fill your garage or shed with all the necessary tools for having a well-manicured lawn, Sears is having a sale with 25% off lawn and garden equipment. You can also save up to 50% on snowblowers for next winter. For more deals and promotions at Sears, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

If you want to find a mattress that meets your comfort preferences exactly rather than buying a mattress that aims to be comfortable for everyone, Helix Sleep is the brand to turn to. Helix uses a comfort- and sleep-preference quiz to build personalized mattresses, and right now, you can get one on sale. During the brand’s spring flash sale, you can save $125 on the Luxe Mattress with the promo code “LUXE125” and $75 on the Helix Mattress with the promo code “SPRINGFLASH75” at checkout. To learn more about the customization process, check out my review.