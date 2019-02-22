Save up to 25% on home goods at Target — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out our coupons page.

source Target

Target might not be the first place you think of when decorating your home, but the retailer has a surprisingly large selection of products – all at the affordable prices you’d expect. Right now, the prices are even lower with a sale of up to 25% off. With everything from furniture and decor to bedding, bath, and kitchen supplies, you’ll find products for every room in your home. For more deals and coupons at Target, check out our coupons page here.

source Sperry

Although it’s still technically winter, it’s about time to start shifting your focus to spring wardrobe additions, if you haven’t already. Sperry, a brand known for its boat shoes, casual sneakers, and waterproof boots, is an excellent choice for spring footwear. Right now, you can save up to 50% on final-sale and clearance styles. Since many of the brands’ designs are timeless, it really won’t matter that they’re not new arrivals from this season. For more deals and savings at Sperry, check out our coupons page here.

Bonobos launched over 400 new styles this month, and you can expect there to be more new arrivals soon. To make room for the additions, the brand is having a huge sale. Right now, you can save an extra 50% on select styles by using the promo code “CHILL” at checkout. The sale includes chinos, dress pants, polos, sweaters, loungewear, and much more.

As popular as MacBook computers are, they’re also very expensive. If a brand-new MacBook isn’t in your budget, but you don’t want to settle for a different brand, then a refurbished unit is your best option. Today, as an Amazon Deal of the Day, you can save up to 30% on refurbished MacBook and MacBook Pro computers from 2017. Each refurbished unit comes in like-new condition has been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. That means it will look and operate exactly as a new one would. You’ll also receive a supplier-backed warranty for a minimum of 90 days.

source Best Buy

A streaming device like Roku TV is a quick way to transform a normal TV into a media and entertainment hub. If you’re currently in the market for a new TV, it makes more sense to buy one with Roku TV built in rather than buying the streamer separately. Right now, Best Buy has a small selection of Sharp-branded Roku TVs marked down up to 30%. With TV sizes ranging from 32 inches to 55 inches, you can choose one that best fits your entertainment set up. For more deals and potential savings at Best Buy, check out our coupons page here.

source Backcountry

Backcountry has been holding its huge semi-annual sale all month long and as February nears its end, late shoppers have only a few more days left to save. With outdoor gear, apparel, and accessories from top brands up to 50% off, it’s a solid opportunity to gear up for a late winter ski trip, an early spring camping trip, or even next year’s cold season. For more deals and coupons at Backcountry, check out our coupons page here.

Nike periodically offers extra discounts on sale items, but very rarely do they offer discounts on new products. That’s changing (at least for now) with a deal that can be applied sitewide. You can save $30 on your order when you spend $150 or more, whether it’s on sale or not. The promotion ends tomorrow, February 23, so you don’t have much more time to take advantage of it. For additional deals and coupons at Nike, check out our coupons page here.

source Eight Sleep

If you have a house full of smart speakers, thermostats, light bulbs, and electric plugs, you might think your smart home set up is complete; but until you get a smart mattress, it’s not. One of the last (or first) pieces add to your smart home puzzle is your bed. The Eight Sleep Smart Bed uses smart technology to track your sleep and provide insights about how long you’ve slept and what your best hours of sleep were. It can also be integrated into your smart home setup to turn off lights once you’ve fallen asleep or turn on your coffee maker when you get up in the morning. Right now, you can automatically save $100 on the Eight Sleep Smart Bed in sizes Full through California King.