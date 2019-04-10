Save 30% on outdoor furniture and rugs at Target — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Target

If you want to make the most of your outdoor space during the spring and summer, Target has some great deals on patio furniture. Until tomorrow, April 11, you can save 30% on outdoor furniture and rugs. Additionally, you can save $20 when you spend $100 or more by using the promo code “SPRING” at checkout. For more deals and savings at Target, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Patagonia

Patagonia rarely has sales, but every now and then past season items are marked down – and it’s happening right now. Until April 16, you can save up to 50% on past-season styles including like the popular Synchilla Snap T Pullover, the Better Sweater, the Retro Pile Pullover, and the Micro Puff Jacket. In addition to apparel for men, women, and kids, you’ll also find a large selection of backpacks and bags on sale. For more deals and savings at Patagonia, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source The Arrivals

As the maker of the best leather jacket we’ve tested, The Arrivals has mastered designer, luxury-grade apparel at more reasonable prices. To clear out some old inventory, the brand is having a huge end-of-season sale and prices some of the lowest they’ve ever been or will be. Right now, you can save up to 60% on sale styles including favorites from the parka, leather, tech fleece, and softwear collections.

source Amazon

Maintaining a beautiful lawn or garden is hard without the right tools (unless you’re paying someone else to do it), but today you can find a full arsenal of outdoor tools on sale at Amazon. Right now, you get huge savings on Greenworks tools like lawn mowers, weed whackers, chainsaws, and leaf blowers. One of the best deals available is on the wireless lawn mower. Originally priced at $399, you can find it for $266 – a $133 savings.

source Best Buy

Perfect for small kitchen counters and office desks, the Keurig K-Classic K50 is compact in size, while maintaining all the necessary functionality of a great coffee maker. It features a 48-ounce water reservoir, an automatic shut-off function, and a drip tray to prevent splashes and spills. Originally priced at $120, you can save $50 on one today at Best Buy. For more deals and savings at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Wayfair

For the next 36 hours only, Wayfair is having have a massive sale with up to 80% off furniture, rugs and decor, free shipping on everything, and thousands of flash deals. If you’re looking for any thing that belongs in or around your home, Wayfair likely has it. Bedding, mattresses, rugs, patio furniture, lighting, dining room furniture, and chairs, are all apart of the sale. For more deals and savings at Wayfair, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source OtterBox

If you own a smartphone or a tablet and don’t want it to break (so, everyone who owns a smartphone or tablet), the most essential accessory you can buy is a protective case – not just one that looks nice. OtterBox is known for its highly protective and good-looking cases, and a huge selection of them are on sale. For a limited time, you can save 15% on Symmetry Series and Strada Series cases. The sale includes cases for iPhones and iPads, as well as an assortment of Samsung, LG, Huawei, Microsoft, and Google devices.

source Bear Mattress

While there are plenty of online mattress companies to choose from, Bear Mattress edges out much of the competition with its design. In addition to the standard plush memory foam, Bear Mattresses incorporate Celliant, a material that converts body heat into far infrared,, a type of energy that’s been proven to help rebuild cells. The technology can help you wake up feeling well-rested and free of aches and pains from workouts or the rigors of daily life. Right now, you can save $100 on any purchase of $500 or more by using the promo code “SPRING100” or get $200 off any purchase of $1,200 or more by using the promo code “SPRING200” at checkout. Plus, you’ll receive two free pillows.