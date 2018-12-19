Save up to 50% on toys at Target, clothes at J.Crew, and gear at REI— and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place.

J.Crew is helping you stock up on winter wardrobe essentials with a big sale – and the more you buy, the more you’ll save. Now through December 21, you can save 20% when you buy two styles, 30% on three styles, and 40% on four or more styles by using the promo code “MOREISMORE” at checkout.

Toys are on every kid’s holiday wish list – and Target has a huge selection at great prices. Right now, you can save up to 50% on hundreds of the hottest toys of the season. Order by tomorrow, December 20, for guaranteed Christmas delivery.

Named a travel essential by Insider Picks’ senior reporter David Slotnick, the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 Series II headphones feature premium sound quality, active noise cancelling technology, superb comfort for extended us on long trips, and up to 20 hours of battery life. Right now, you can save $50 by purchasing them on Amazon. Order today for delivery by Friday.

The Echo Dot Kids Edition uses the power of Alexa to act as a kid-friendly DJ, comedian, and storyteller. When you purchase this bundle, you’ll also receive a year of FreeTime Unlimited, which gives your kids access to hundreds of hours of fun and educational content, audio books, ad-free radio stations, and more. The Kids Edition smart speaker comes with a protective case and a two-year worry-free guarantee, so if they manage to break it, you’ll get a replacement. Order today for delivery by Friday.

With the holiday season just days away, REI is having a huge holiday clearance sale that’s worth taking advantage of while completing your gift list. Right now, you can save up to 50% on outdoor gear and apparel. Order by December 20 at 9 a.m. PST for delivery before Christmas.

Any guy looking to add new pieces to his winter wardrobe should head over to Bonobos. For a limited time, you can save 30% sitewide when you use the promo code “LOVEMYSELF” at checkout. With everything from sweaters, sweatshirts, and dress shirts to jeans and outerwear, there are plenty of great basics to choose from.

If you’re shopping for a new TV, it only makes sense to buy a smart TV – and Amazon has a great selection of Fire TV Editions on sale. With Fire TV technology built in, you can enjoy thousands of channels, apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu, and utilize the power of Alexa. Right now, you can save up to 24% on models from brands like Toshiba and Insignia.

23andMe won’t be able to give you all of the answers, but the popular DNA test will be able to tell you more about your heritage than most of us know off the top of our heads. All you need to do is provide a saliva sample using the tools you’ll find in this kit and send it back to 23andMe for testing. Within six to eight weeks you’ll receive your results, and you’ll be able to prove where you come from once and for all. Originally priced at $99 each, you can get one kit for $69 or two or more kits for $49 each. If you’re running out of gift ideas, this is a solid choice for anyone on your list.

The Leesa Mattress is designed to use pocket springs and high-performance foams to help you sleep better. Leesa’s mattresses are always a great value, but the startup is offering $150 off the Leesa mattress, $225 off the Sapira mattress, and a free pillow (a $75 value) for the holiday season. The offer ends soon, so you’ll want to take advantage of it now. If buying a mattress online concerns you, know that you can try it out for 100 nights free of risk. If it’s not the best sleep you’ve ever had, you can return it hassle-free.