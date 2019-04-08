Save up to 25% on closet storage essentials at The Container Store — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source The Container Store Instagram

While it might be easier to stuff your closet full of clothes and shoe and slam the door shut, that’s definitely not the best way to utilize your storage space. If your closet is currently a disorganized mess, The Container Store has the sale you’ve been waiting for. Right now you can save up to 25% on closet storage solutions, including hangers, garment bags, shoes, drawer solutions, shoe organizers, and much more. Whether you have a large walk-in closet or small shoe box to store your clothes in, you’ll find plenty of useful things for making the most out of your space. For additional deals and savings at The Container Store, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Nordstrom Rack

Just in time for Easter Sunday, Nordstrom Rack is having a sale on kids’ formal attire. Right now, you can save up to 50% on girls’ dresses and rompers and up to 50% on boys’ dress shirts and suits. For more deals and savings at Nordstrom Rack, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Shop girls’ dresses and boys’ suits at a Nordstrom Rack now.

source Sperry

Sperrys are arguably the best casual shoes you can wear during the spring and summer – and right now they’re on sale. For a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on sale styles by using the promo code “SAVE20” at checkout. Even though the discount is only on clearance items, you can still find many of the classic designs on sale. For more deals and promotions at Sperry, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Amazon

Easter is two weeks away and Amazon is helping you save on gifting essentials for the holiday. Right now, you can save up to 63% on Easter candy, gift baskets, and fresh flowers. While you can absolutely find all of these items locally, you’ll spend a lot more if you buy them at in-store locations or at the last minute when prices get hiked up for everyone who waited too long.

Before you begin to spend more time outdoors this spring, you’re going to need to stock up on gear and apparel – and REI has great deals on everything you could possibly need. You can save an extra 25% on sale styles including outwear, apparel, hiking shoes, tents, sleeping bags, and much more. REI Co-op members can also save 20% on one full-price item and 20% on one outlet item by using the promo code “MEMPERK2019” at checkout. If you’re not already a member, we recommend signing up for the lifetime membership. Although there’s a $20 fee for becoming a member, it will pay for itself with all of your future savings. Both promotions end today.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple’s MacBooks, especially the Pro models, are undeniably expensive, but Best Buy’s current Apple Shopping Event is making them more affordable. Right now, you can save $200 on select 13-inch versions. You’ll also receive three months of Apple Music for free and a six-month subscription to Trend Micro Internet Security. If you’ve been waiting to buy a MacBook at a lower price, this is your chance. For more deals and savings at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Foot Locker

If you’re in the market for new sneakers and other gear from your favorite sportswear brands, you should head over to Foot Locker. Right now, you can save 15% on orders of $75 or more with the promo code “APRIL15,” 20% on orders of $100 or more with the promo code “APRIL20,” and 25% on orders of $200 or more with the promo code “APRIL25” at checkout. Whether you’re stocking up for yourself or buying new gear for the whole family, this is a great deal to take advantage of. For more deals and savings at Foot Locker, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Bear Mattress

Simply put, Bear Mattress is far from your average mattress. We named it the best mattress for hot sleepers in our buying guide because of its ability to keep you cool and comfortable at night. Additionally, the mattresses feature Celliant, a material that converts heat from the body into far infrared – a type of energy that’s been proven to help rebuild cells and help you recover faster from workouts. The technology can help you wake up feeling well-rested and free of aches and pains, plus, you won’t break a sweat in your sleep. Right now, you can save $100 on any purchase of $500 or more by using the promo code “SPRING100” or get $200 off any purchase of $1,200 or more by using the promo code “SPRING200” at checkout. You’ll also receive two free pillows.