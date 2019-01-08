Save up to 50% on Timex watches, Bonobos clothing, and Timberland shoes — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Timex is undoubtedly one of the most well-known watch companies, and for good reason. With a rich brand heritage, handsome details, and great prices, Timex appeals to all types of people, from casual watch-wearers to die-hard collectors. Now, the brand’s timepieces are even more appealing with up to 50% off watches during the End of Season Sale.

Any guy looking to add new pieces to his winter wardrobe should head over to Bonobos. Now through January 11, you can save an extra 40% on sale styles when you use the promo code “WINTER40” at checkout. With everything from sweaters, sweatshirts, and dress shirts to jeans and outerwear, there are plenty of great basics to choose from.

With voice-controlled smart technology, you can ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, call and message hands-free, and control compatible smart home devices like lights, locks, or thermostats. Originally priced at $49.99, you can pick one up for $29.99 or two for $50. The charcoal and sandstone colors are unavailable until as late as February, but you can order the heather grey color right now.

If you’re starting out the new year with goals to be more active and healthy, you’re going to need the right gear make the lifestyle change easier. Right now, Target is having a sale on fitness and exercise gear with 20% off many items. Here, you’ll find everything from workout apparel and activity trackers to weights, jump ropes, and workout machines.

Though it’s known mostly for its boots, Timberland’s line of products also extends into apparel, with everything from heavy winter outwear and sweaters to button-up shirts and chinos. Right now, Timberland is having a huge sale on footwear and apparel for men, women, and children. You can save an extra 25% on already reduced winter sale styles. Discounts are automatically taken off at checkout, so shopping is easy.

When it comes to denim, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s. Right now, you can take an extra 40% off sale items by using the promo code “WINTER40” at checkout. You’ll find selections for men, women, and children.

Best Buy is having a huge sale with up to 30% off top appliances from brands like Maytag, LG, KitchenAid, Samsung, and more. Plus, you can receive a Best Buy gift card for up to $200 on qualifying purchases and free delivery on major appliance purchases of $399.99 or more. Whether you’re looking for large appliances like refrigerators, washers, and dryers, or small essentials like microwaves and mixers, this sale has it all.

Foot Locker is the best place to find sneakers and apparel from all your favorite sportswear brands. During the retailer’s holiday clearance event, you can automatically save 30% to 50% on select items. The sale includes heavily discounted styles from brands like Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Air Jordan, New Balance, and more.

One of our favorite mattress startups, Bear revolutionized the way we sleep by creating a mattress that supports every body type and sleeping style. Today, you can save $125 on orders over $500 with promo code “NYS125” or save $225 on orders over $1,200 with promo code “NYS225” at checkout. Plus, get a free Cloud Pillow.