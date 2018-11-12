Save up to 75% on furniture and decor at Wayfair — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place.

Wayfair is a treasure trove of affordable and unique home decor. Right now, you can save up to 70% on thousands of items by shopping its outlet sale. You can save on everything from furniture to bedding, to lighting, so chances are you’ll definitely find a way to save on the home upgrade you’ve been thinking about. If you’ve never shopped at the store before, don’t worry, we have some suggestions to help you get started.

Williams Sonoma carries all the tools a home chef needs to create a professional kitchen in their house. From now until November 14, the store is having a “friends and family sale,” which offers a 20% discount nearly site-wide. You also get free expedited shipping. Just use the promo code “FRIENDS” at checkout. While you can save on just about anything, we recommend Silpat’s muffin pan, which is a Williams Sonoma exclusive. We tried the pan recently and were blown away by how easy it was to make perfect muffins every time.

Bonobos makes some of our favorite dress pants, and right now you can save up to 30% on everything in its final sale section by using the offer code “SUPERSALE” at checkout. The section is full of everything from full suits to swim trunks, but we’re highlighting the company’s “weekend warrior” pants, which made our list of the best dress pants you can get under $150. Originally $98, you can get a pair for under $48 right now.

MeUndies is responsible for some of the most comfortable underwear we’ve ever tried, and right now you can save 15% when you buy two or more pairs and use the offer code “UNDIES15” at checkout. The startup has multiple styles of underwear for both men and women, and over a dozen prints to choose from, so you’re set whether you want something classic or adventurous. An important thing to note is that this deal isn’t available to MeUndies subscribers, who get a 15% discount on all of their orders already. This offer ends today.

Macy’s carries everything from clothes to kitchen accessories, and you can save on over 54,000 items until November 14 thanks to its Thanksgiving sale. No promo code is required to take advantage of the deal. While there are tens of thousands of great deals to enjoy, this $190 discount on Tag’s four-piece luggage set is one of the best. For $79.99, you get a checked bag, carry on, travel tote, and dopp kit, which is everything you’ll need to travel during the holiday season.

Staub’s French-made cast iron cookware is legendary for its iconic look, longevity, and even heat distribution. Right now, you can save 20% on all of Staub’s cookware at Bed, Bath, and Beyond until November 13. No promo code is required. The festive coquette above is shaped like a pumpkin and oven-safe up to 500 degrees. It’s just the thing to bring a little bit of fall to your table this Thanksgiving.

Anker makes the best charging accessories I’ve ever tested, and many of its best car chargers are 30% off thanks to an Amazon deal of the day. This sale covers everything from chargers to cables, but the standout deal is a $28 discount on the Roav Viva, a car charger with two USB ports and Amazon’s Alexa built inside. I tested the Viva for myself a few months ago, and it hasn’t left my car since.

Several mattress startups have popped up recently, but after testing a lot of them, our reviewer decided that Sapira’s was the best of the bunch. It starts at $995 for a twin, which is more than most of its competition, because it uses a combination of memory foam and inner springs to provide the perfect level of support. Right now, you can save $225 on any Sapira mattress and get a free Leesa pillow (regularly $75) thanks to a pre-Black Friday sale. But don’t delay, the sale ends tonight.

West Elm has impressed us with its well-made furniture and bedding, and right now, you can save up to 40% on its sofas, sectionals, and chairs. The sale includes in-stock and made-to-order selections, and most items come with free “white glove service,” which includes bringing the furniture into your home and assembling it for you. This deal ends tonight, so if you’ve been looking to upgrade from the couch you’ve used since college, now’s your chance.