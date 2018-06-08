Dean Witter’s 26,600-acre ranch in Northern California, about the size of San Francisco, is listed for sale at a whopping $31 million

source Bill McDavid

A 26,600-acre ranch straight out of a western movie is for sale in Northern California.

Lone Pine Ranch sits about four hours north of San Francisco and is listed for sale at a whopping $31 million. It previously belonged to descendants of the late Dean Witter, cofounder of West Coast investment giant Dean Witter & Company, who purchased the land in 1942. The firm merged with Morgan Stanley in 1997 in a $10.2 billion deal, according to The New York Times.

The ranch spans about 42 square miles, just shy of San Francisco’s 47 square miles.

The $31 million price tag is a big one, but it’s rare for such a vast piece of ranch real estate to be available in California. Considering the priceless everyday views of the region’s landscape and the tranquil respite it could offer from the hustle and bustle of the tech capitol, the listing price could be seen as a downright bargain.

Take a look at the sprawling homestead:

Say howdy to Lone Pine Ranch.

The ranchland expands across Trinity and Mendocino counties in Northern California.

It’s about a four-hour drive from San Francisco.

Witter lived in San Francisco before his death in 1969, visiting his land via a train that took him from the city straight to his ranch.

The land is made up of three large ranches, which Witter began purchasing in 1942, 18 years after cofounding his investment firm.

The ranch still operates as a resource for timber and can hold an estimated 800 cows.

Countless nature scenes are spread across the vast space.

There are regular sightings of wildlife, including blacktail deer, quail, pigs, elk, and bears.

The ranch fronts 16.5 miles of the region’s Eel River, which feeds into the Pacific Ocean.

Salmon and steelhead, which still migrate in from the coast, can be seen in these waters.

AND it’s far enough north that it sees snow, a feat coveted by some of the region’s neighbors down south.

Various homes sit on the property, but the main one was built in the 1940s and spans 5,300 square feet.

It faces the Eel River canyon and river. Not a bad view at all.

What you’ll find inside is quintessential western vibes.

The rustic abode boasts 10 bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Imagine having this view with your hot, home-cooked breakfast.

Or curling up with a book next to the fireplace in the living room.

All throughout are muted colors, wood paneling and taxidermied game.

It’s in stark contrast with the crisp minimalist interior found in San Francisco’s prime real-estate listings.

Instead, the home has a cozy, homelike character reminiscent of weekends at your Grandma’s house …

Just with acres upon acres of timeless natural elements surrounding it.