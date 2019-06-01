A gorgeous new video game features stunning re-creations of its famous Hollywood cast — here’s the full roster

caption Norman Reedus from “The Walking Dead” TV show plays Sam in upcoming blockbuster video game “Death Stranding.” source Kojima Productions

In upcoming PlayStation 4 game “Death Stranding,” Hollywood stars like Norman Reedus and Léa Seydoux take center stage.

The game is gorgeous, and has incredibly impressive renditions of each actor’s actual face, due in part to the absurdly complex camera setup used in the game’s development.

A new trailer showcased the game’s famous cast with close-ups that offered our best look yet at the game’s impressive visuals.

The most hotly anticipated game of 2019 arrives this November.

“Death Stranding” is the next creation from legendary game creator Hideo Kojima, of “Metal Gear” fame. The game stars famous faces like Norman Reedus, of “The Walking Dead” fame, seen above in stunning detail.

In a recent panel at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, Kojima revealed the incredibly intense technology used to capture actors for “Death Stranding.”

<em>Whoa.</em>

Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

A new trailer for the game arrived this week, and with the trailer came a thorough rundown of the game’s star-studded Hollywood cast.

Here’s the full lineup:

French actress Léa Seydoux plays the character “Fragile.”

source Kojima Productions

Fragile appears to be in the same line of work as the game’s main character, Sam – she’s a courier, ferrying valuable supplies between the remaining cities in the game’s destroyed, near-future version of America.

Mexican movie director Guillermo del Toro, who directed “Pan’s Labyrinth” and “Pacific Rim,” plays the character “Deadman.”

source Kojima Productions

Both of the film directors portrayed in “Death Stranding” are mere “puppets” – their likenesses are used, but they are voiced by different people.

American actress Margaret Qualley, most well known for her character Jilly Garvey on “The Leftovers,” plays “Mama.”

source Kojima Productions

It’s unclear what Mama’s role is in the game, but she appears to be some form of medium, able to see things that others cannot.

Danish film director Nicolas Winding Refn, the director of “Drive,” plays a character named “Heartman.”

source Kojima Productions

In the case of Refn, like Del Toro, the character’s appearance is the only likeness shared with the actual person – both were visually captured, but are voice-acted by different people.

Kojima explained as much on Twitter this week:

I asked my bestie, Nicolas, to be “HEARTMAN” in DS as special guest. We 3D scanned his head, body, and facial expressions to make his 3D model, but his acting and voice are done by a different performer, same as with Guillermo. ????????????????????☔️ pic.twitter.com/wOGt0LfX89 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 29, 2019

American-born actor Tommie Lee Jenkins, most well-known from his voice acting role on the British cartoon “Go Jetters,” plays a character named “Die-Hardman.”

caption Seriously. source Kojima Productions

Why is Tommie Lee Jenkins wearing a carbon fiber mask? Why is his character named “Die-Hardman”? These are the questions!

We still don’t know – this character reveal was one of the more mysterious, bizarre moments of the new trailer. In the scenes shown, he appears alongside Deadman (Del Toro) and Sam (Reedus). Could he be an employee of the same Bridges group that Sam belongs to? He might be!

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, of TV’s “Hannibal” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” plays a character named Cliff who — in this scene — appears to be a good guy.

source Kojima Productions

But Mikkelsen also appears as a horrific ghost soldier at various points in the trailer, so maybe he’s not always so good.

source Kojima Productions

There is an obvious tonal difference between the version of Mikkelsen depicted as some form of bespectacled doctor and the version wearing Gulf War-era military fatigues, covered in blood and shrouded in darkness.

It’s not clear if his character is a straight-up antagonist or if there are multiple versions of him or what.

American actress Lindsay Wagner, of “The Bionic Woman” fame, plays the role of “Amelie.”

source Kojima Productions

Amelie – the only character whose tears are actually blood – appears to be involved with Sam in some way. She’s seen hugging him, and appears to be an apparition of sorts in other scenes. Her character remains somewhat of a mystery.

And, of course, Norman Reedus of “The Walking Dead” fame stars as the game’s main character — who you’ll play as — Sam Bridges.

source Kojima Productions

The full trailer is worth a watch — check it out right here: