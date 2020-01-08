Pelosi reportedly told a room full of House Democrats to ‘pray’ following news of Iranian attack on US forces in Iraq

caption Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi prays before the start of the 116th Congress and swearing-in ceremony on the floor of the US House of Representatives at the US Capitol on January 3, 2019 in Washington,DC. source BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stopped a meeting with House Democrats on Tuesday night to deliver news that Iran had attacked US forces in Iraq, and somberly told the room to “pray,” Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan told outlets.

Several outlets, including Axios and CNN reported on Pelosi’s comments, citing Dingell and other lawmakers who were in the room when news of the attack was discussed.

Pelosi tweeted on Tuesday night that she was “closely monitoring the situation.”

According to CNN’s Haley Byrd and Manu Raju, Pelosi was meeting with key House Democrats when she was handed a note with news of the rocket launch. Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan says she paused the meeting in order to alert the members of the House Steering Committee.

Pelosi told members of the committee to “pray,” according to Dingell.

Rep. Ted Lieu of California added that Pelosi expressed that it was a serious time.

“We must ensure the safety of our service members, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence,” she said. “America & world cannot afford war.”

On Tuesday night, Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq hosting US and Iraqi military personnel in apparent retaliation for the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has claimed responsibility for the attack. US officials confirmed “it is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran.”

The White House press secretary said in a statement that the president was “aware” of the attacks on the Iraqi facilities and that President Donald Trump and his national security team would be “monitoring the situation closely.”