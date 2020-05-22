Debby Ryan shared photos of her wedding dress nearly 5 months after secretly marrying Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun

- source
- Actress Debby Ryan secretly married Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun on New Year’s Eve in Austin, Texas.
- Vogue exclusively shared the couple’s marriage story and wedding photos on Thursday.
- She wore an Ellie Sab gown for the ceremony, and later changed into a silk minidress with lace-embellished bike shorts underneath.
- Both Ryan and Dun also wore matching Nike sneakers throughout their wedding.
Nearly five months after secretly getting married to Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun, actress Debby Ryan has shared the first photos of her wedding dress on Instagram.
Vogue confirmed the couple’s wedding on Thursday, and exclusively shared numerous photos from the occasion – which Ryan and Dun planned in 28 days. As Ryan told the publication, she was set on wearing an Ellie Sab dress with a long train from the moment she saw it, and ended up walking down the aisle in the white, off-the-shoulder gown.
“The day the collection dropped on Vogue, I saved it,” Ryan said. “For a long time, it was the only image of a wedding dress I had saved anywhere, and the only image in a folder titled ‘wedding’ on my phone.”
View this post on Instagram
@debbyryan and @joshuadun were engaged for a year before they planned their New Year’s Eve wedding in just 28 days. “We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped,” Debby explains. It all happened quickly and clandestinely, but when @twentyonepilots dropped a new, surprise music video called “Level of Concern” in April, fans began to suspect the two had officially tied the knot, as Joshua is wearing a ring throughout the homemade portions of the clip. “The time just felt right,” Debby says. Tap the link in our bio to go inside their wedding. Photo by @logancolephoto.
“You don’t realize how long the train is until you try to get the whole dress off the floor,” she continued. “I was just in awe that I got to marry my person in the dream Elie Saab dress.”
The couple married on New Year’s Eve at a church in Austin, Texas. During the ceremony, the former Disney Channel star also accessorized with pearls, wore a long veil, and donned Nike sneakers throughout, which matched the shoes of her groom.
For the reception, she switched into a silk slip dress with a thigh-high slit that revealed lace-embellished bike shorts underneath, which Ryan said she wore in place of a garter. She also donned her mother’s veil from the ’80s for the party.
She’s beautiful, sophisticated, hilarious, irreverent, punk rock, witty, hard-working, ever-growing, supportive, strong, and perfect. And…I married her. New Year’s Eve was the best night of my life. I’ll love you forever Deborah Dun https://t.co/zIUWspcXAu pic.twitter.com/aZDepLSFqJ
— josh spankin' dun (@joshuadun) May 22, 2020
Later on Thursday, Ryan shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her wedding day on her Instagram story. One photo showed her and Dun standing in front of the church they married in, and another showed Ryan trying on her veil.
Ryan also shared a photo of herself getting her makeup done on her wedding day. The focus of her beauty look appears to have been glowing skin and rosy cheeks.
Ryan announced her engagement in December of 2018 after Dun proposed in New Zealand. In an Instagram post from that month, Ryan said Dun had asked her to go on a date, and then later asked her to marry him while visiting a treehouse.
“Falling in love with Joshua was discovering it in the wild,” Ryan wrote at the time. “Building it with him, building in certainty, infinite in wonder. Our own lil family. Feels like growing up and moving through life is just evolving through different types of complicated.”
“He is where all the voices narrow into one sound,” she continued. “My only simplicity, where the important things are clear and the other things aren’t that important. He’s my heart outside my body. He’s a cold water awakening and a warm bed; he’s the place I can rest. Dudes for life. It was a really good date.”
View this post on Instagram
My dude asked me on a date. I said yeah because I always want to go on dates with him. Then he asked me to be his dude forever He does things well, and right. His timing has pressed us and never failed us. He’s sincere and fun and disciplined and strong as heck and a nerd and a rockstar and a good midwestern man and a silly shirtless boy, and his family is endlessly warm and delightful. I have two parents and a brother; they’re superheroes, just champions and they’re my home. They’ve been the only thing that moves my needle with the fierceness of deep empathy. I have never found that out in the world. I guess I figured it wasn’t a connection you could stumble upon, only something you could only be born into. Falling in love with joshua was discovering it in the wild. Building it with him, building in certainty, infinite in wonder. Our own lil family. Feels like growing up and moving through life is just evolving through different types of complicated. He is where all the voices narrow into one sound. My only simplicity, where the important things are clear and the other things aren’t that important. He’s my heart outside my body. He’s a cold water awakening and a warm bed; he’s the place I can rest. Dudes for life. It was a really good date.
