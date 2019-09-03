The stars of ‘Will & Grace’ are being called ‘fascists’ for suggesting a list of attendees to a Hollywood Trump fundraiser should be made public

caption Debra Messing and Eric McCormack star on the sitcom “Will & Grace.” source Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

“Will & Grace” stars Debra Messing and Eric McCormack are coming under fire for their responses to a Hollywood Trump fundraiser to be held later this month.

The actors both suggested that a blacklist of sorts be compiled of celebrities and Hollywood personalities who attend the fundraiser.

“The public has a right to know,” Messing tweeted on Saturday, while McCormack said the list would help “rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with.”

On Twitter, people are calling the actors “fascists” for the list, which they felt was reminiscent of a “Hollywood blacklist.”

“Will & Grace” actors Debra Messing and Eric McCormack are being called “fascists” on Twitter for their reactions to news that President Trump would be holding a Hollywood fundraiser later ths month.

The stars weren’t pleased when news broke late last week that Trump would be appearing at a Beverly Hills reelection fundraiser on September 17, the week of the Emmy awards.

“Please print a list of all attendees please,” Messing tweeted along with a link to the news on Saturday, adding, “The public has a right to know.”

Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know. https://t.co/YV4UoxrPHI — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 31, 2019

McCormack shared a similar sentiment on Thursday, tweeted at the Hollywood reporter and asking them to “report on everyone attending” the fundraiser “so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with.”

Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx. https://t.co/7W3xPG3bI2 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) August 30, 2019

While the “Will & Grace” stars are far from the only celebrities who’ve spoken out against the president and his controversial policies, their suggestion of what appeared to be a Hollywood Trump supporter blacklist had many denouncing the actors.

On Twitter, users of all political denominations called out McCormack, with many labeling him a “fascist.”

I'm no Trump "fan", but this is beyond a douche move. — Ricky Acker (@RickyAcker) August 30, 2019

Translation: "Only those with whom I share the same politics are worthy of working in my field." Listen to yourself, fascist @EricMcCormack. — cps (@ROMANREB) August 30, 2019

You may have the politics of a liberal, but you have the soul of a fascist. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) August 31, 2019

Messing received similar responses for her tweet.

I never thought it would be the cast of Will and Grace, of all people, reinstating a Hollywood black list. — Peter Pierdinock (@PeterPierdinock) August 31, 2019

Making lists of public enemies was exactly what the fascists did in Italy. And they call Trump as a facist. Wow, the left in US is crazier than the left of my country. — Ra fa el ❌ (@Rafa_Pego) August 31, 2019

Why? Because they don’t have the same political opinion as yours and thus should be banned from work in their respective industry? That line of thought sounds a lot like a guy in Germany 70 years ago. — Dave-Previously of Fwood (@nottelinguagain) August 31, 2019

Some users even drew parallels between Messing and McCormack’s call for lists with the beginning of the Holocaust or McCarthyism.

Historically, Jewish people have been against lists. People focused on lists often have done terrible things in the past.

Hitler

Stalin

McCarthy I’m always leary when people want lists. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) August 31, 2019

Brown shirt says what? — ????FOO the Merciless (@PolitiBunny) August 31, 2019

Sounds a lot like modern day McCarthyism. But now, instead of the Conservatives going after the Marxists, the Marxists/Socialists are going after the Conservatives. — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) August 31, 2019

But others felt that the actors’ reactions were appropriate.

The thing is we are a democracy & WE THE PEOPLE have a right to know who is contributing money to our political process. All contributions to ALL politicians no matter what party or purpose. To equate this to authoritarian regime lists is irresponsible hyperbolic fear mongering???? — Richmond Curtiss ???? (@PSDesertDolphin) September 1, 2019

I approve this message. Get to work. — Jay Hernandez (@jay_hernandez) August 30, 2019

President Trump himself even responded to Messing and McCormack’s tweets on Sunday.

In the aftermath of the fallout on Twitter, Messing fired back at Trump on Sunday, urging him to consider an assault weapons ban in the wake of recent mass shootings. The star subsequently revealed she’s “proud” to donate to political campaigns, and assumes even Trump supporters would feel the same.

Now that I know I have your attention @realDonaldTrump, please read this thread— a PARTIAL list of souls lost to preventable,devastating gun violence. America wants universal background checks. The majority of Americans want assault weapons ban. Take Action and I’ll call you Sir. https://t.co/BnaS9zgNps — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 1, 2019

I am proud to be a donor when I contribute to a campaign. I am happy to be listed when I attend a fundraiser. I am assuming anyone who donates to Trump’s fundraiser would feel the same. Why wouldn’t they? — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 1, 2019

Representatives for Messing and McCormack didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.