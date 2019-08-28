Decathlon to replace Metro as anchor tenant at The Centrepoint

The new Decathlon outlet, which is due to open in the first half of next year, will be the French retail giant’s first store in the Orchard Road shopping district. The Straits Times

Sporting goods giant Decathlon will replace Metro as The Centrepoint’s anchor tenant, following news on Monday (Aug 26) of the department store’s impending departure in September.

A spokesman for Frasers Property Singapore, which owns the mall, said on Tuesday that the outlet is slated to open in the first half of next year.

He did not state how much of Metro’s current six-floor premises Decathlon would occupy, or whether there were plans to bring in any other new tenants to The Centrepoint.

The new Decathlon outlet will be the French retail giant’s first store in the Orchard Road shopping district.

The spokesman said that the store aims to offer an “immersive and activity-based concept” to meet the needs of the new generation of tech-savvy consumers.

It will feature virtual simulations and augmented reality components, which will allow shoppers to try out products in an environment that simulates real-life conditions.

Additionally, the spokesman said that Decathlon will be opening a new click-and-collect store at Waterway Point, which is part-owned by Frasers Centrepoint Trust, a member of the Frasers Property Group. Customers of this store will be able to order their products online and collect them from the Waterway Point outlet within two hours.

This outlet will also carry a small range of products for direct sale.

Metro’s said it was pulling out of The Centrepoint. Other leaving tenants include Times Bookstores and TianPo Jewellery. The Straits Times

Decathlon Singapore’s managing director Nils Swolkien said the Decathlon outlet at The Centrepoint will host regular active lifestyle events such as yoga and zumba classes.

Decathlon will also collaborate with various sports agencies, academies and experts to hold regular sports demonstrations, interactions, and talks within the mall.

Frasers Property Singapore’s senior executive vice-president, head of retail and commercial Low Chee Wah said: “Frasers Property Singapore has proactively watched the evolving shopper needs and technology advancements that are impacting the retail environment, which is informing how we are shaping our retail strategy in the long run.”

He added that his company would be introducing more experiential and lifestyle concepts to its malls.

Metro’s announcement that it was pulling out of The Centrepoint comes after several other tenants, including Times Bookstores and TianPo Jewellery, also announced plans to move out.