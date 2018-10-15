The Ordinary founder known for his erratic-seeming social media posts has lost his job after claiming that the skin-care brand beloved by millennials is shutting down

caption Brandon Truaxe founded Deciem in 2013. source Deciem

On Friday, an Ontario judge approved the request of Estée Lauder, a minor investor in the popular skin-care brand Deciem, to remove founder Brandon Truaxe from his position as the co-chief executive of the company.

Estée Lauder also requested Deciem’s co-CEO Nicola Kilner to take Truaxe’s place for the unforeseeable future.

Three days before his removal, Truaxe claimed that the company would “shut down all operation until further notice” in a now-deleted Instagram video, while also accusing “most” Deciem employees of being involved in “major criminal activities” and “financial crimes.”

Truaxe has been posting similar Instagram videos and photos since February 2018.

Despite Truaxe’s claim that the company would shut down and his removal from the company, the Deciem website is still up and running at the time of this post.

In 2017, Estée Lauder became a minority investor in Deciem, a company that offers affordable skin-care products through lines such as The Ordinary. But on Friday, the beauty giant went to court in Ontario to request the removal of Deciem’s founder, Brandon Truaxe – and won.

Through this court ruling, Truaxe also lost access to the brand’s social media accounts, was dismissed from his position on Deciem’s board of directors, and was stripped of his ability to hire and fire employees, as reported by the BBC. In his place, Estée Lauder requested that Deciem’s co-CEO Nicola Kilner assume Truaxe’s job responsibilities.

“Urgent relief is necessary in order to save this business,” Ontario Superior Court Judge Michael Penny said during the ruling.

Truaxe has not yet commented publicly on being removed from the company

Instead, Truaxe shared an Instagram video on Friday. In the post, Truaxe says that he left “crime evidence” in his Amsterdam hotel room, and then repeatedly asks hotel staff members to call the police.

Estée Lauder’s request came days after Truaxe claimed that Deciem would temporarily shut down

On October 8, Truaxe claimed that the company would be temporarily shut down in a now-deleted Instagram video post.

“This is the final post of Deciem, which we will shut down all operations until further notice – which is about two months,” Truaxe said at the start of the video.

He also alleged that “almost everyone at Deciem has been involved in a major criminal activity, which includes financial crimes and much others.” During Friday’s court ruling, Judge Penny announced that the global professional network PricewaterhouseCoopers would investigate these alleged crimes.

Posted alongside the now-deleted video was a long caption in which Truaxe threatened those who he said “has been laughing at“ him with “criminal prosecution.”

He also mentioned the names of high-profile celebrities, including Ben Affleck, Brad Pitt, and George Clooney – all of whom Truaxe said “are also included with certainty.” It’s not clear as to why exactly Truaxe included these stars in his post, but he appears to be suggesting that they took part in the same “criminal activity” as Deciem employees.

His claim of the company shutting down prompted an immediate response from customers

Some Instagram users left comments on the post asking whether or not they would receive the Deciem orders they’d previously made, and wondered whether they could still buy products online.

“I JUST made an order 4 or 5 days ago & I’d like to know if & when I’m getting my items!?” one Instagram user wrote. “I just placed an order…is it going to come?” asked another.

Customers on Twitter made it a priority to purchase Deciem products before they sell out

While Instagram users were left to question everything said in Truaxe’s post, customers on Twitter seemed more concerned with stocking up on their favorite products.

Me ordering 10 bottles of Alpha Arbutin and hyaluronic acid after reading Deciem is shutting down pic.twitter.com/B0bjlC3EdV — Iman (@imaaanox) October 9, 2018

Bulk buying Deciem — LBW (@lbardenwilliams) October 9, 2018

Ok so when is the Deciem closing down sale? Cos I need to stock up lol — eki igbinoba (@ekigbinoba) October 9, 2018

Frantically filling my online basket after hearing the news that #Deciem is closing. I really hope you come back to us soon ???? — Aneesa Nawaz (@neesneesn) October 9, 2018

deciem is shutting down so time to stock up on my glycolic toning solution bc that stuff is magic in a a bottle and i’m alreadyly stressing out of I can’t have it anymore — gigi (@gigirose_) October 9, 2018

Similar posts have been shared on Deciem’s Instagram in the past

Truaxe first took over his brand’s Instagram account in January 2017. In his first post on the account, which has since been deleted, he promised to respond to each and every comment left by customers.

After his first post on the brand’s account, Truaxe came under fire for a variety of other incidents, including an advertisement in which The Ordinary mocked skin-care brand Drunk Elephant. He later apologized for the ad in a now-deleted Instagram post.

A few days later, Truaxe shocked his audience once again when he posted a photo of a dead sheep on Instagram, which has also been deleted. In the caption of the photo, which some readers may find upsetting, Truaxe wrote that Deciem “will never test on animals.

Months later, a group of former employees came out with allegations against Deciem and Truaxe, and said that the “Abnormal Beauty Company” founder allegedly made racist remarks to employees and yelled at others.

Truaxe had also been known to fire a number of Deciem employees

Before being named Deciem’s co-chief executive, Kilner was fired by Truaxe while working as his partner. A few months later, she was re-hired, and has since replaced Truaxe in his absence.

Others were fired by the founder, including Deciem’s publicist Dakota Isaacs, and Dr. Tijion Esho, who launched a lip-care line with the brand.

Since making a minority investment in the company in June 2017, Estée Lauder owns 28% of Deciem

Despite its investment, the Estée Lauder Companies previously said in a statement provided to INSIDER that it had nothing to do with Truaxe’s claim of the company shutting down.

“The Estée Lauder Companies is a minority investor in Deciem, and, as such, we do not control the company’s operations, social media or personnel decisions,” the statement said.

After the court ruling, however, the Estée Lauder Companies said in a second statement provided to INSIDER that the company is comitted to Deciem’s future success.

“The court decision reinforces The Estée Lauder Companies’ strong commitment to Deciem and its employees,” the statement said. “We are confident that Deciem will continue to provide its consumers with the incredible products that they know and love. As a minority investor, we strongly support Nicola Kilner, the Deciem leadership team and its employees as they continue to run their business.”

The future of Deciem is not entirely clear, however its website is up and running, and its Instagram account is also active

The Deciem website is still up and running at the time of this post. Products from The Ordinary – as well as products from other lines owned by the company- are still available to purchase and can be found here.

Deciem’s Instagram account was deleted for a short time following Truaxe’s claim that the company was temporarily shutting down, however it now appears to be back up and running. Truaxe’s personal account also appears to be active at the time of this post.

Representatives for Deciem and Brandon Truaxe did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s requests for comment.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.