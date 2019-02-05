Declassified CIA images show how the US spied on fearsome Soviet weapons during parades

According to the National Security Archives, the CIA used to spy on the Soviet Union in broad daylight at the nation’s military parades.

The archives have collected declassified images that were taken at ceremonies marking national holidays like May Day and the anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution.

The parades were perfect settings for spies to collect intelligence on the Soviet Union, which was normally much more secretive about displaying its military capabilities.

The fascinating images provide insight about what type of information spies were collecting during the Cold War.

caption Scrooge missiles pass by an image of Vladimir Lenin, Friedrich Engels, and Karl Marx. source National Security Archive

The images were taken mostly of Soviet weapons, including missiles, self-propelled guns, and launching platforms.

caption Taken in 1960, this image from a May Day parade in Moscow is labeled “400-mm (?) self-propelled guns” source National Security Archive

Some images were labeled with the date, classification, and event.

caption Rocket launchers pass by an image of Vladimir Lenin and Karl Marx. source National Security Archive

Each photo was also labeled with the latitude and longitude, and in some cases a vague description of the source.

caption SA-2 Guideline Rockets on transporter trailers, taken by a “Soviet source.” source National Security Archive

This formerly confidential image shows truck-mounted rocket launchers.

caption The CIA assessed them to be 210-mm rocket launchers. source National Security Archive

Ground-launched surface-to-air missiles pass by as the band plays during the 1961 May Day parade.

caption The missile, identified as the V-301, had a maximum speed of Mach 2.5, according to the CIA. source National Security Archive

This photo was labeled, ‘Exempt from automatic downgrading and declassification.’

caption The CIA identified this as the SS-9, a submarine-launched ballistic missile. source National Security Archive

According to a CIA memo, the SS-9 premiered during a Moscow parade in 1967.

This image from the 49th anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution shows typical Soviet propaganda in Red Square.

caption The missile system shown here was assessed to be a new anti-ballistic missile capability. source National Security Archive

This photo appears to be mislabeled.

The ABM-1 Galosh was an anti-ballistic missile defense system arranged to protect Moscow.

ABM-X-2 is the nomenclature for project Aurora, an apparently unsuccessful attempt to expand the Galosh system.

Whoever was taking these photos seemed to have a front-row seat.

source National Security Archive

Although these images were clearly geared towards the weapons systems, it’s just as interesting to see the scenery and propaganda of the era.