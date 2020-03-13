Defer events with 250 people, seat diners 1m apart: Here are all the social distancing measures Singapore introduced on Mar 13

The Straits Times

Singapore, the tiny island nation whose efforts of virus containment are seen as the best in the world, introduced a slew of social distancing measures on Friday (Mar 13).

In two separate advisories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) listed multiple new guidelines for events and gatherings, workplaces and public venues.

Part of these measures include the postponement or cancellation of events with 250 or more people, as well as seating restaurant diners 1m apart from each other.

Here are all the measures the ministries announced on Friday.

Advisory for events and gatherings

All ticketed cultural, sports and entertainment events, with 250 participants or more, are to be deferred or cancelled. For events that have already been committed (e.g. tickets sold), organisers must demonstrate that satisfactory precautionary measures have been put in place before they can proceed.

For all other mass gatherings including private functions and religious services, organisers are advised to put in place the following precautions:

a) Reduce the scale of events to below 250 participants where possible;

b) Reduce the crowding of participants and improve ventilation. For example, participants could be seated at least a metre apart from one another, and be advised to reduce contact with others (e.g. avoid shaking hands);

c) Put in place temperature and health screening measures, as well as turn away persons who are unwell; and

d) Put in place measures to facilitate contact tracing if needed, such as obtaining contact details of participants.

Participants are also advised to practise social responsibility – monitor their own health condition and avoid attending gatherings and events if unwell.

Advisory for public venues

Owners/ tenants of venues which are accessible to the public are advised to put in place measures to reduce close contact by patrons/customers, where possible. For instance:

a) Dining venues could set seats at least a metre apart;

b) Entertainment venues and tourist attractions (e.g. casinos, cinemas, theme parks, museums, and galleries) could limit the number of visitors at any one time, and/or increase spacing among visitors; and

c) Sports centres with indoor facilities (e.g. gyms, private academies) could limit the number of patrons, introduce physical separation measures, increase the frequency of cleaning, as well as issue advisories to reduce unnecessary contact, and practise public hygiene.

The above advisories for events, gatherings, workplaces and public venues will be subject to further review based on the global situation.

Advisory for workplaces

Work from home

Employers are encouraged to adopt telecommuting or videoconferencing to allow employees to work from home.

Special attention should be paid to vulnerable employees (e.g. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions) to enable them to work from home where feasible.

Measures could include reviewing the work processes and providing the necessary IT equipment to employees.

Other arrangements

There are job roles or functions where it is not feasible for the employee to work from home, such as frontline operations and fieldwork at construction sites, shipyards or plants.

Other arrangements apart from telecommuting are possible and should be considered:

a) Reduce duration and proximity of physical interactions

If there is a need for physical meetings, the number of attendees could be limited and the duration shortened.

They could also be dispersed to more than one meeting venue, and linked up through video-conferencing or tele-conferencing. Where possible, employers could also provide for wider physical spacing (of at least 1m apart) for work stations and between seats in meeting rooms.

b) Stagger working hours

Employers are encouraged to implement staggered working hours where feasible to reduce possible congregation of employees at common spaces such as entrances/exits, lifts, pantries/canteens etc. and allow employees to commute to and fromwork at off-peak hours.

For example, if the normal working hours are from 9am to 6pm,employers can stagger reporting times at one-hour intervals between 7.30 am and 10.30 am, with corresponding staggered timings for end of work. Timings of lunch and other breaks can also be staggered.

c) Defer or scale down non-critical events

There may be other workplace activities which involve close and prolonged contact amongst participants which are not critical to business operations, such as welfare activities or celebratory functions.

If these events cannot be deferred, employers should limit these to no more than 250 participants at any point in time and put in place precautionary measures such as temperature/health screening and online registration. During such events, employers should reduce the crowding of participants and improve ventilation where possible. For example, participants could be seated at least 1m apart, and be advised to reduce contact with others (e.g. avoid shaking hands).

d) Implement or enhance shift arrangements

For suitable workplace settings such as in manufacturing, employers can consider deploying employees in shifts, if such arrangements are not yet in place, while extending operational hours to maintain production output.

Employers should consider clear separation of employees on different shifts, such as implementing human traffic management measures and stepping up cleaning of common areas during shift changeovers.

MOM added in its advisory that employers should clearly communicate and explain these measures to employees. Unionised companies should engage their unions on such arrangements, it said.

Employees should also practice social responsibility by observing good personal hygiene, monitoring their own health conditions and staying at home to rest if unwell, the ministry added.

