Define:Food To Serve Up Elevated Dining Experience At Luxury Coworking Space, Colony

Multi-award winning celebrity chef Malcolm Goh and restaurateur Ryan Yeoh team up with entrepreneur Timothy Tiah to serve up modern European cuisines at Colony’s latest flagship project in Star Boulevard, Jalan Yap Kwan Seng.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 13 February 2019 – This May, the Define Food Group will be opening its doors at Colony’s fourth and largest coworking space to date. The space will mark Colony’s flagship endeavour in Kuala Lumpur, housing 250 guests at over 35,000 sq ft.

Anchoring around breathtaking floor-to-ceiling views of vibrant KL city, Colony will take over Star Boulevard KLCC’s penthouse and its 12,000 sq ft rooftop garden. This flagship will feature a 2-storey high ceiling coworking space accompanied by a lush rooftop event space, where guests can mingle in lush greenery with events held against the backdrop of the soaring Petronas Twin Towers.

The second Define:Food outlet will take up 2,000 sq ft of the space to offer guests with refined comfort food at affordable price points in an ambient setting.

The restaurant will serve its signature menu items, such as the Carbonara, Wagyu Bolognese, Salt Beef Reuben Sandwich, Truffled Eggs and Wagyu Sirloin Steak; as well as some soon-to-be unveiled new items perfect for the working crowd.

“The menu pays homage to classic European cooking, but we try to add a Define:Food touch to everything we do” said chef Malcolm Goh. “We hope to create meals that are simple and satisfying.”

Goh is a true culinary artist of 15 years and counting, and started his career honing his skills at top hotel restaurants such as Ritz-Carlton Kuala Lumpur, Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur and Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur. Throughout his chef career, he has represented Malaysia in various culinary competitions around the world, earning himself noteworthy awards.

On top of being a chef, he is a TV star, starring in culinary productions like Asian Food Channel’s original production Great Dinners Of The World and Must Try Asia. He’s hosted his own culinary show, Back To The Streets alongside host Zher Peen, where the duo went undercover in search of local culinary delights on the streets of Kuala Lumpur.

“With Colony’s flagship, we aspire to provide a platform where companies of all walks are able to enjoy the sophistication of hospitality at work, creating the luxury coworking destination in Kuala Lumpur”, said Timothy Tiah, Executive Director of Colony Coworking Space.

Star Boulevard is located a two-minute walk to the light rail transit and proposed mass rapid transit stations (both in KLCC), and a 2- to 20-minute walk to Avenue K, Suria KLCC, Pavilion KL, Starhill and Lot 10.