Rooms at Delano South Beach are ethereal, posh, and pricey, but flexible travelers may find surprisingly low rates — just consider an upcharge for a renovated room to avoid disappointment

The oceanfront Delano South Beach is a luxury boutique hotel in an iconic Art Deco building on Miami’s famed Collins Avenue welcoming a diverse mix of families, friends, business travelers, bachelorette parties, and couples looking for a romantic getaway.

During low season, the hotel’s rooms range from a $191 for a City View King to a $ 3,570 2-bedroom/2.5-bathroom Penthouse, before taxes and fees. During Miami’s busier seasons, the City View King jumps up to $725, while the Penthouse stays at the same rate.

I spent the night in a Partial Ocean View King and loved my all-white, fairy tale-like decor and spacious room, but the wide range in pricing means you’ll only find strong value if you visit in shoulder or slow seasons.

The Delano South Beach has long been regarded as one of Miami’s top luxury hotels. Perched in a white Art Deco tower, this beachfront boutique hotel is just steps from some of South Beach’s most popular restaurants, shops, sites, and streets.

It’s also often one of the pricier hotels. But considering it’s right on the beach, rooms are spacious (the smallest measures 320 square feet), and the Delano lives up to a certain standard of luxury, the price is well on par with market value for what you’re getting.

Standard room rates can soar up to $725 to start on peak winter and spring weekends, but if your travel is flexible and you can visit in low season, you’ll likely snag a luxe room for as low as $191.

With its whimsical design, luxe fabrics, and all-white decor, the Delano makes the ideal base for a pampering beach retreat. However, it’s also worth noting that the Delano hosts a lot of major events and pool parties, so on the weekends, it can get a little rowdy. Plus, the hotel has gotten a lot of flack in recent years for outdated rooms given the higher price.

Fortunately, the original Philippe Starck-designed rooms were treated to a recent upgrade by designer Tim Andreas of Kohler Co., who continued Starck’s signature ethereal, white-on-white design, and revived the excitement of this South Beach playground favored by glitterati since it was first built in 1947.

I spent the night in a Partial Ocean View King, which is a mid-tier category out of 13 types of rooms, suites, bungalows, apartments, and penthouses. I originally reserved a City View King, which is the lowest room category and typically starts at $191 during low season, though I paid $307 (with tax) for a last-minute reservation, plus a $45 daily resort. However, due to issues with the hotel’s reservation system that made my check-in long and complicated, I was upgraded to the higher room category at no extra charge.

While I really enjoyed my experience at the Delano South Beach, I did find its restaurants and bars to be very pricey. Additionally, there were no working cardio machines when I visited the gym. These pain points demonstrate that despite recent improvements, the hotel does still have a few kinks to work out, but overall, the hotel remains a sophisticated, solid option for a trendy, well-appointed getaway in the heart of South Beach.

caption The Delano South Beach occupies a large Art Deco building on Collins Avenue. source Jennifer Agress /Business Insider

Drive down Collins Avenue, and on the corner of 17th Street, your eyes will likely be immediately drawn to the Delano South Beach’s iconic white tower with “DELANO” spelled out in capital letters at the very top.

At street level, the building appeared demure but elegant with a clean white entrance and small driveway surrounded by towering hedges. It gave off an instant air of exclusivity as I pulled up.

caption The welcome breezeway has plenty of places for guests to relax. source Jennifer Agress /Business Insider

I dropped my car off with valet and walked up the hotel’s front steps, which brought me to a relaxed, but elegant porch with a peach tiled floor, plush couches and chairs, majestic columns, more manicured green hedges, and draped billowing white curtains.

From there, I stepped into the foyer, with soaring ceilings and giant windows that made for a cavernous lobby. Everything seemed grandiose with decor that felt both minimalist and dramatic. All of the outdoor areas were playful and imaginative, and looked like they had been plucked right from a scene in “Alice in Wonderland.”

caption The check-in desk manages to stand out in the spacious lobby. source Jennifer Agress /Business Insider

A lime green wall with warm backlighting formed the backdrop to a long, dark wood check-in desk and a giant, leather settee backed up to a bright pop wall of the same lime-green shade

Seating was found in a space that rivaled the length of a high school soccer field, with bespoke standout pieces of retro-glam chairs, couches, and benches. Both the pop walls and the furniture formed a stark contrast to the room’s dark wood floors, dim lighting and a large, textured, dark wood wall behind the concierge desk, just opposite the door.

caption The lobby had a glam piano you can’t miss. source Jennifer Agress /Business Insider

I arrived before Noon on a Monday and only had to wait for one person ahead of me. I wish I could say check-in went smoothly, but it didn’t. The parent company for Delano South Beach, sbe, just merged with Accor Hotels in February 2020, and my City View King room was paid for in advance by Business Insider on the Accor website.

Unfortunately, since the merger is still new, the Delano’s reservation system could not register that the room was paid for, and instead charged the full amount on my personal card for incidentals.

While it was an inconvenience that took up a lot of time, I think this was a very specific issue that most travelers (unless they are business travelers) would not have to deal with. Furthermore, in the coming months, the Accor and sbe reservation systems should be fully merged, which will resolve similar issues.

Because of the booking issue, I was offered a complimentary upgrade to a Partial Ocean View King, which was ready right away. As I finally headed to my room I noticed that the lobby flowed nicely. Even when full, the spacious layout and various sitting areas made sure it never felt crowded.

It led to a wide, giant hallway that had been turned into a “catch all” for small lobby bars and restaurants and various sitting areas. I passed a clear, retro-style piano, the hotel’s sushi restaurant, Umi Sushi & Sake Bar; a series of small living spaces with colored sofas; the lobby’s cozy, but glamorous Rose Bar; a large pool table and eventually, Leynia, an Argentinean grill restaurant.

Together, the mix of spaces felt eclectic but elegant.

caption My Partial Ocean View King was all-white and ethereal. source Jennifer Agress /Business Insider

I was booked in a City View King room, but because of the payment issues at check-in, was given a complimentary upgrade to a Partial Ocean View King, which was a corner room.

City View King rooms, which are the lowest level of accommodations, typically start as low as $191 but won’t have those ocean views and could experience more street noise. But, given the fact that the Delano is both a beachfront hotel and an icon in Miami Beach, being able to stay here for less than $300 at certain times of year is a steal.

My corner room was 320 square feet, which felt very large in a city where most hover around 250 square feet. Drawing from Philippe Starck’s original white-on-white design, my room was one of the recently-renovated rooms given an update by Tim Andreas of Kohler Co, and felt like entering a fairy tale.

The entire room was covered in different textures of white and cream, coupled with wraparound windows and mirrored decor that made it feel simultaneously bright, cheery, and ethereal.

caption Every room has an apple right by the door for good health. source Jennifer Agress /Business Insider

I next noticed a bespoke amenity right as I entered: a tiny silver shelf, just big enough to hold the Granny Smith apple sitting on top of it, with the words “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” engraved beneath it.

A white door opened up into a walk-in closet with an iron and ironing board, extra blankets, and space to hang clothes. I could have fit my suitcase in there, but with so much space in the room itself, I chose to keep it outside.

caption My Partial City View King offered direct views of the beach. source Jennifer Agress /Business Insider

While the focal point of the room was the cream-colored, tufted headboard, it was overshadowed by large rectangular windows that wrapped around the room, covered by sheer white, flowy curtains for a whimsical flair. Sunlight filled the room and the view was impressive, despite being only a partial ocean view.

I could see Miami Beach and the Atlantic Ocean on one side, and Collins Avenue and the South Beach skyline on the other. The outside of my windows were pretty dirty, but on the ninth floor, I assumed they were probably harder to clean.

My King bed was covered in all-white, 300-thread count sheets, a white down comforter, and plump pillows. It was moderately comfortable, and not unlike most typical hotel beds.

There was also a plush, white sofa chair that was actually more comfortable than the bed, but too small to sleep in.

caption My room had a desk and mounted flat screen TV. source Jennifer Agress /Business Insider

There were white nightstands on either side of the bed, and directly opposite the headboard, a mirrored wall had a mounted flat screen smart TV with on-demand entertainment.

Immediately below the TV was a moss-colored, Connemara marble desk with a coffee and tea machine and one of two phones in the room. There was also an off-white, tufted leather chair and a human-sized white floor vase with an oversized Monstera plant that brought a touch of the outside in. It all curated an exceedingly posh feeling.

caption The minibar was anything but “mini.” source Jennifer Agress /Business Insider

It was impossible to miss the minibar, mostly because there was nothing “mini” about it. I’m 5’10” and it was my height, and probably the largest, most stylish minibar I’d ever seen.

The design was two-fold – there was a large white case that opened to reveal a mini fridge with bottles of liquor, wine, champagne, and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as a range of sweet and salty dry snacks.

On top, the reflective, silver chest held larger bottles of premium spirits, as well as an ice chest and wine, champagne, and water glasses.

caption The bathroom was glamorous, but small. source Jennifer Agress /Business Insider

The bathroom was glamorous, but small. The walls, floor, ceiling, sink, and shelves were all covered in the same black-and-white marble tile and a rainfall shower with a glass door made the bathroom look more spacious than it actually was. I enjoyed the aromatic Ciel Reserve bath products, which added another layer of luxury, despite the close quarters.

The sink was pretty large and took up the space where a vanity would have likely gone, leaving room for just a couple long, thin shelves to conceivably hold a small number of toiletries.

There was only enough room for one person, which would not be ideal if you were staying at the Delano South Beach for a special event or wedding. Luckily, the room’s desk and mirror doubled as a vanity, so I chose to get ready there instead.

I didn’t have any problems with noise, but visited on a Monday, and stayed on a higher floor facing away from the street. Some guests do complain about noise, but that’s typical on party weekends or big events like Art Basel or Miami Music Week, during which the Delano South Beach hosts big parties.

Ultimately, I thought my Partial Ocean View King room was well decorated, spacious, and relaxing with a wonderful view of both the Atlantic Ocean and South Beach skyline. Had I stayed in the City View King I originally booked, I would have had a little more space (the City View King is actually 350 square feet, whereas my upgraded room was only 320), but I would have lacked the wraparound windows and sofa chair. For the $50 price difference, I enjoyed having the extra sunlight and seating area. It’s a great choice for someone looking for a luxurious getaway in the heart of South Beach’s Art Deco Historic District, but doesn’t want to splurge on an all-out suite.

caption The Delano pool is both relaxing and fun. source Jennifer Agress /Business Insider

The Delano South Beach charges a daily resort fee of $45.60 that includes two beach chairs, Wi-Fi, house car, and on-demand entertainment in every room.

The heart of the social scene at this hotel is definitely the pool, which is popular among hotel guests and locals alike. Daybeds and cabanas are not complimentary, and not cheap. One daybed costs $250 every Monday through Thursday, while cabanas cost $450. On Fridays and Saturdays, they jump up to $500 and $650, respectively. Even at those prices, during regular weekends in Miami (and especially event weekends), the pool tends to fill up quickly.

caption The Delano Beach Club is fun day or night. source Jennifer Agress /Business Insider

The pool is typically quiet during the week but picks up more of a party vibe on the weekend. You may order food right to your chair through the Delano Beach Club, a casual, outdoor restaurant and lounge that serves meze plates, salads, burgers, seafood, grill specials, cocktails, and wine. It services hotel guests only by the pool from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

There is also a full bar with seating and tables for lunch, drinks or dinner, open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

caption Rose Bar is a cozy and elegant lobby bar. source Jennifer Agress /Business Insider

Inside the lobby, Rose Bar, is a cozy, glamorous outpost for cocktails. Perfect for pre-dinner drinks and appetizers, it serves a bespoke menu of elegant drinks, wine, and beer with a light food menu from the hotel restaurant, Leynia. Rose Bar is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Sunday through Thursday, and from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday.

Even on a Monday when I was there, it filled up fast by 5 p.m. Luckily, Rose Bar is in the middle of the lobby, and I was able to order my drink at the bar and snag one of the many sofa chairs lining the walls.

caption Leynia’s raised outdoor dining area overlooks Delano’s Orchard. source Jennifer Agress /Business Insider

I also had dinner at the hotel’s main restaurant, Leynia, an Argentinean grill with Japanese flair that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant has indoor seating, but the winning move is to grab a table on the elegant patio.

While grilled plates from the “Parrilla” menu are the stars of the show, my favorite dish was the lemon-dressed Kabocha Salad with goat cheese, arugula, and grilled pumpkin seeds served in a steamed kabocha squash. My server was incredible and recommended a nice pinot noir to go with it. Leynia is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

caption The Orchard sits between Leynia and the pool. source Jennifer Agress /Business Insider

The real treat of eating at Leynia is the view. The patio overlooks the hotel’s whimsical Orchard, a grassy area with a life-sized chess board, white chaise lounges, light-strung trees, and even a chef’s table guests may book for special events.

Wander past the Orchard and the stunning pool, and you’ll reach Delano Beach Club. As you make that walk, don’t miss the silver bistro table and matching chairs in the pool at its far end. It’s somewhat of a signature design element.

As mentioned, the daily resort fee does include two beach chairs per room, per day. This stretch of beach isn’t private, but it’s usually not that crowded compared to the popular Lummus Park, which lines Ocean Drive just a few blocks south.

caption Umi Sushi & Sake Bar opens for dinner nightly. source Jennifer Agress /Business Insider

For something light, Umi Sushi & Sake Bar is inside the hotel lobby, near the check-in area. Cozy and casual, the restaurant is nothing but a few white marble, communal high tables in front of an open kitchen. It serves a menu of starters, sushi, and sashimi, along with an impressive list of sake and sake cocktails. Umi Sushi & Sake Bar is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly.

On the hotel’s penthouse level, you’ll find Ciel Spa, the full-service rooftop spa and wellness center. Book anything from traditional massages and facials to makeup and spray tan services, manicures, pedicures, and wellness packages. Anyone who purchases a spa treatment can use the eucalyptus steam rooms, relaxation lounges, and rooftop solarium. You can also schedule spa services in your room by calling the concierge.

caption The gym was spacious, but none of the cardio machines were working. source Jennifer Agress /Business Insider

For a luxury hotel like this, I was unimpressed by the gym. I took the elevator to the Lower Lobby level where it is located and thought it looked like an unfinished basement. I initially stepped out of the elevator and turned around to go back, assuming I was in an employees-only zone.

In the gym itself, there were plenty of weights and cardio machines, but none of the cardio machines were working. My only other options would have been to either run outside or pay for a workout at one of South Beach’s many area gyms.

The Delano South Beach is a beachfront hotel that sits right on the corner of busy Collins Avenue and 17th Street. Collins Avenue is an iconic Miami avenue that runs along the beach and is lined by a mix of high-rise and boutique hotels, award-winning restaurants, tourist beach shops, designer stores, and Miami Beach’s world-renowned nightclubs and spas. As a special amenity, guests of the Delano have access to a Lincoln house car with a driver that can take them anywhere within a five-mile radius. This car is available to Delano hotel guests only on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Delano South Beach is part of the Art Deco Historic District, which occupies the space between 5th Street and 23rd Street along Ocean Drive, Collins Avenue and Washington Avenue and has a total 900 Art Deco buildings – the largest concentration of Art Deco architecture in the United States. This district was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979 and has been an important part of Miami’s history ever since.

Surrounding the Delano South Beach are some of Miami’s most raved-about restaurants, like The Bazaar by José Andrés and Katsuya at the SLS South Beach, Dolce Italian at the Gale South Beach, Lure Fishbar at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, and Byblos at the Royal Palm South Beach Miami.

Head South two blocks to 15th Street, and wander two blocks away from the beach to find Española Way, a pedestrian-only European enclave with restaurants and bars spilling out onto an idyllic, tree-lined cobblestone street. Lincoln Road Mall is also just two blocks away and home to the new Time Out Market Miami and Juvia, a popular French, Japanese and Peruvian-fusion rooftop restaurant with a lush terrace and one of the best views of Miami Beach.

The Delano South Beach has very good reviews on Trip Advisor, earning a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. This hotel ranked 109 out of 222 hotels in Miami Beach.

Previous guests raved about this hotel’s friendly staff, excellent service, beautiful pool, and excellent Miami Beach location. One guest wrote, “My husband and I love the Delano! South Beach has so many wonderful hotels and Delano is and has been our “go-to” for years because it NEVER disappoints. Aside from being the iconic hotel of Miami Beach, the service at the Delano is unbeatable. The pool is a major highlight of the Delano experience. It’s sexy, chic, and everything and anything goes without judgment. The food and drinks are excellent!”

Another guest said, “I always have such an amazing time at the Delano! I have been staying there for years. I particularly like the location of the hotel. There is no reason to rent a car because you can walk to so much … However, despite all the great things I can walk to, I usually love spending all of my time at the pool!”

While this wasn’t my experience, there were also a decent amount of complaints about how dated the hotel was. One guest said, “I hate writing this review because I have come here for years and have traditionally enjoyed my stays. Around a year ago (Feb ’19) I noticed sharp differences with the quality at the hotel. After this past trip (This week – Feb 2020) I had to chime in. The Delano is NOT what it used to be. They have done very little upkeep to the hotel … In a nutshell, this used to be the ‘it’ spot. The Delano has lost its charm and has lost a very loyal customer.”

As mentioned earlier, it’s important to note that the hotel has been slowly renovating and updating its rooms, like the one I stayed in. For that reason, I would suggest booking a renovated room specifically to avoid disappointment.

Who stays here: Trendy travelers who don’t mind spending money on a good hotel stay, and those looking for a stylish, iconic hotel in a great South Beach location. This is a lively hotel that attracts a mix of couples, friends, families, business travelers, and bachelorette parties, as well as Miami locals who come for drinks at Rose Bar and to hang out by the hotel’s pool.

We like: The fairy tale-like decor of the rooms, and the ideal location on the beach within walking distance to many of the top restaurants, bars, and shops in South Beach.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): In addition to being an iconic hotel, the Delano South Beach has one of the most beautiful pools in all of Miami Beach, where elite locals and glitterati alike go to see and be seen. You feel like you’re in another world as soon as you step into the Delano’s backyard.

We think you should know: While you can get the rooms for a steal at certain times of year, the amenities are still very expensive. I was there for lunch and dinner, and when all was said and done, I ordered two salads and three glasses of wine and spent $120. Also, the gym looks like an unfinished basement and wasn’t fully functional. Some rooms still need to be renovated.

We’d do this differently next time: I would take advantage of the area restaurants for more reasonably-priced food and drinks, and also take a Lyft or Uber so I don’t have to worry about the $46 per night valet fee.

The Delano South Beach is an upscale boutique hotel that guests will like for its oceanfront location and close proximity to many of South Beach’s top hot spots.

The lowest room rates start at $191 during low season but can soar to $725 during Miami’s busier winter months. While the Delano South Beach is one of the area’s pricier hotels, its prime beachfront location and exclusive feel make it on par with market prices. That said, if you can go during low season, it’s a total steal.

While the hotel can very well be a quiet and luxurious retreat, if you’re there on a popular weekend, it might quickly become a party hotel, so plan accordingly.

Either way, for a stylish, luxury getaway in Miami Beach’s Art Deco Historic District, the Delano South Beach is a really great option.