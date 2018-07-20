Dele Alli rapped about being overpaid as he landed a private jet in LA for an 8-day party — just days before he’s expected to sign a $130,000-a-week Spurs deal

By
Alan Dawson, Business Insider US
-
Dele Alli.

Dele Alli.
Getty Images

  • Dele Alli has taken a break from sport after helping the England national soccer team to a rare semifinal appearance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
  • So, Alli has done what a lot of young people do – he’s gone partying.
  • Alli landed a private jet in LA, rapped about being overpaid, attended an after-party held by Drake, and is set to jet out to Ibiza for the final leg of his 8-day tour.
  • He is expected to link back up with Tottenham Hotspur for the club’s pre-season preparations, where he could double his current earnings by signing a bumper $130,000-a-week contract, according to The Sun.
  • Read all of Business Insider’s coverage for the 2018-2019 soccer season here.

Dele Alli is quickly turning into one of the biggest sports stars in England.

He is a Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, one of the best players in the England national soccer team, and now a wannabe West Coast rapper.

The 22-year-old, fresh from helping England reach the World Cup semifinal for the first time since 1990, has taken a well-deserved break from sport and landed a private jet in Los Angeles for an 8-day party.

Alli has taken four of his close soccer pals on vacation with him, and a Snapchat video of him rapping on the California streets has appeared online.

Dele Alli the rapper

Getty Images

“Too many people try roll like the Dellster, I’ll swing you round like a helter-skelter, I’m so hot I’ll melt ya,” Alli rapped in a video shared by The Sun. “Bars for days and I still get overpaid.”

Alli is currently paid £60,000 ($78,000) per week which, if anything, is underpaid when compared to other salaries of elite Premier League attacking midfielders like Chelsea forward Eden Hazard ($300,000 per week), Manchester City standout Kevin de Bruyne ($340,000 per week), and Arsenal playmaker Mesut Özil ($455,000 per week).

Alli and his friends have already partied in prominent places in LA, including Drake’s after-party in Hollywood following the ESPYS, according to the Mail Online.

When they leave Los Angeles they will take their lads’ tour to its last leg – the nightclubs of Ibiza. After sunning and dancing on the famous Balearic island, Alli is scheduled to link back up with Tottenham for its pre-season preparations where he will reportedly sign a bumper new deal that could almost double his current earnings.

The Sun reports Alli could be in line for a new $130,000 contract. Ammunition, perhaps, for bars for even more days – but compared to other midfielders, he still wouldn’t be overpaid.