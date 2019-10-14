13 strangely delicious food hybrids you need to try in your lifetime

caption You may have to travel to San Francisco to try the original sushi burrito, but mac and cheese pizza is easy to make at home. source Ong.thanaong/Shutterstock/LauriPatterson/Getty Images

You’ve probably heard of the cronut, but what about the cruffin?

These weird food hybrids combine some of your favorite foods, like donuts and bacon cheeseburgers, sushi and burritos, and latkes and fried chicken, into one unique and weirdly appetizing dish.

Here are 13 strangely delicious hybrid foods you need to try in your lifetime.

Did you know you can have your mac and cheese and eat your pizza too?

Food hybrids, or “mutant foods,” have been turning heads – and some stomachs – for years, and the food craze is showing no signs of stopping.

From cronuts to sushi burritos, you may have heard of a few of these interesting viral food creations, but others may surprise you.

If you want to know how you can get your hands on a latke-bun fried chicken sandwich or a bacon cheeseburger sandwiched between two glazed donuts, never fear. Here are 13 strangely delicious hybrid foods you need to try in your lifetime.

Lovers of cinnamon sugar should try a churro ice cream sandwich.

caption Churro ice cream sandwich. source Lara Campi/EyeEm/Getty Images

Famous around the Disney Parks food scene, this churro ice cream sandwich will certainly satisfy your sweet tooth. A decadent combination of cinnamon sugar, flaky churro, and creamy vanilla ice cream, this over-the-top treat is truly heavenly. Introduced to Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park-goers in 2018, this sweet hybrid dessert has been a fan favorite ever since.

This sushi burrito takes the Japanese dish to the next level.

caption Sushi burrito. source Ong.thanaong/Shutterstock

Sushi burritos have been around for a few years, and it’s easy to see why sushi lovers are still enamored with this burrito-sushi roll mutant. Essentially a longer version of a standard sushi roll, the original sushi burritos can still be found at Sushirrito, a fast-casual sushi bar located in San Francisco, California.

The only thing better than a regular burger is a ramen burger.

caption Ramen burger. source Sissi Chen/EyeEm/Getty Images

Invented by Japanese-American chef Keizo Shimamoto in 2013, the ramen burger is one of the most famous food hybrids to hit the market. The tasty sandwich debuted at the Smorgasburg outdoor food market in Brooklyn, New York, and has been a staple at the food festival ever since.

One fan told Gothamist in 2013 that the burger is “slightly crunchy but mostly soft and noodle-y, sealed together for hand-holding.”

This pizza topped with creamy mac and cheese looks out of this world.

caption Mac and cheese pizza. source LauriPatterson/Getty Images

When standard mozzarella simply won’t do, try substituting it with mac and cheese. Recipes suggest cooking the macaroni and cheese ahead of time as you normally would, popping your pizza crust into the oven until it’s golden brown, and then adding the gooey pasta. Top with shredded cheese and continue baking for another 10 minutes.

While this food hybrid certainly isn’t the healthiest meal, it definitely makes our mouths water.

For fans of both savory and sweet, this glazed donut bacon cheeseburger can range between 800 and 1,500 calories.

caption Glazed donut bacon cheeseburger. source LauriPatterson/Getty Images

Known as the “Luther Burger,” the high-calorie sandwich was reportedly named after R&B singer Luther Vandross. Krispy Kreme has since released its own version of the famous donut cheeseburger: the “Dog Days Doughnut Burger.” KFC has also begun selling a donut fried chicken sandwich in select locations.

Cronuts famously drove the world mad after their debut, with people lining up for hours to have a bite of its flaky, sugary goodness.

caption Cronuts being prepared at pastry chef Dominique Ansel’s bakery in London. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Invented by internationally famous pastry chef Dominique Ansel in 2013, the cronut is the delightful lovechild of a donut and a croissant. On the third day of the “cronut” being sold at Ansel’s bakery in Soho, New York, over 100 people lined up to buy one. When the dessert hybrid made its European debut in London in 2016, hundreds lined up outside Ansel’s bakery. While the buzz surrounding the cronut has certainly died down since then, they are still beloved worldwide.

This chicken patty is sandwiched between two potato latkes instead of buns.

caption Potato latke, soft cheese, and chicken burger. source Kai Schwabe/Getty Images

A number of different variations of the latke sandwich have circulated on the internet. While a latke breakfast sandwich, corned beef latke sandwich with apple and sour cream slaw, and “everything bagel” latke and lox sandwich certainly appeal to us, this simple fried chicken latke sandwich also tickles our tastebuds.

You’ve definitely seen ground beef tacos before, but these cheeseburger patty tacos are something different entirely.

caption Cheeseburger tacos. source LauriPatterson/Getty Images

Perhaps the most straightforward hybrid recipe on this list, cheeseburger patty tacos combine the American and Mexican dishes into one intriguing meal.

Cruffins combine the best parts of a croissant and a muffin.

caption Cruffins. source Viktoria Hodos/Shutterstock

A distant cousin of the cronut, cruffins were first created by Australian baker Ry Stephen. The croissants baked like muffins soon became a viral sensation at Stephen’s San Francisco bakery, Mr. Holmes Bakehouse. The famous West Coast pastry was brought to New York City in 2017 with the opening of Supermoon Bakehouse on the Lower East Side, where Stephen serves up matcha, Nutella, cherry jam, and other kinds of flavored cruffins.

This layered pizza cake is an Italian food lover’s dream.

caption Pizza cake. source Insider

If you’re a hardcore pizza lover, you have to try a slice of this giant pizza cake. Filled with gooey layers of meat and melted cheese surrounded by a golden-brown pizza crust, this pizza cake is sure to wow anyone you serve it to. The behemoth pizza could once be bought at Bowlmor bowling alley in Times Square but is no longer on the menu. However, recipes for the pizza cake can be found online.

Spaghetti tacos are a food-hybrid favorite.

caption Spaghetti tacos. source CE Photography/Shutterstock

Spaghetti tacos are beloved by kids and adults alike. The saucy combination of soft spaghetti noodles and crunchy taco shells makes for a quick and easy dinner for the whole family. To make this famous food mash-up inspired by the Nickelodeon show “iCarly,” simply prepare the spaghetti with either plain tomato sauce or bolognese as you normally would, fill your taco shells, and top with a heavy sprinkling of parmesan cheese.

Another way to use spaghetti is the spaghetti grilled cheese.

caption Spaghetti grilled cheese. source Anthony Cam/Shutterstock

Spaghetti grilled cheese is a quick, easy, and delicious meal that’s definitely kid-approved. To bump this recipe up a notch, layer a slice of provolone or mozzarella cheese on top of the spaghetti noodles before grilling your sandwich.

Perhaps the king of all food hybrids, the turducken combines a turkey, chicken, and a duck for your Thanksgiving feast.

caption Turducken. source Sara Louise Singer/Shutterstock

When you can’t decide on which type of poultry to serve up for your Thanksgiving dinner, consider all three! The “turducken” – a weirdly delicious combination of turkey, duck, and chicken – can be a little time-consuming, but fans of the dish say it’s well worth it. It’s basically a chicken stuffed inside a duck that’s then stuffed inside a turkey, and the layers of meat are separated by stuffing. This rich and delicious dish is perfect for poultry-lovers of all kinds.