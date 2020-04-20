Deliveroo added 1,000 riders to its Singapore platform in Apr alone, after 5,000 people applied to deliver food in Q1

Around 1,000 riders were added to Deliveroo’s fleet in April alone, bringing its overall size to a total of over 7,000 riders. The Straits Times

Food delivery service Deliveroo received nearly 5,000 applications from people wanting to be delivery riders in the first quarter alone. This is a 30 per cent increase from application numbers in Q4 last year, the mobile app company said.

In particular, rider applications surged by 80 per cent from March 23, Deliveroo said.

As a result, around 1,000 riders were added to Deliveroo’s fleet in April alone, bringing its overall size to a total of over 7,000 riders.

Similarly, around 700 restaurants also joined the platform while another 200 will be added in the next two weeks.

“Rider numbers have grown to support the increase in restaurants who have transitioned from dine-in to delivery and takeaway outlets during Singapore’s circuit-breaker period,” the company said in a statement.

While it is working to expand its fleet even further with an additional 2,000 riders by the end of Q2, Deliveroo said it was also being careful to avoid an oversupply of riders which could hurt rider earnings.

Just last week, The New Paper reported that most delivery riders may actually be earning less than before despite the surge in food orders in recent weeks.

“There are more orders, but there are also a lot more riders as more people are getting retrenched due to Covid-19,” one rider identified as Jack Lim said.

According to Deliveroo, the highest amount earned by a rider on its platform for the month of March was S$7,095. It did not reveal average earnings across its fleet.

The nation’s circuit-breaker to curb the spread of Covid-19 has been in place since Apr 7 and is slated to end after May 4. During this period, dine-in services at restaurants are banned.

