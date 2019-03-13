Deliveroo just unveiled its first Food Market in Singapore – here’s what eating at the ‘futuristic’ dining space is like

Online food delivero company Deliveroo just launched Food Market – a 40-seater, “futuristic” dine-in space featuring various restaurants. Sean Lim / Business Insider

Who says an online food delivery company can only deliver food?

London-based Deliveroo is switching things up with a new 40-seater dine-in space launched in Singapore on Tuesday (Mar 12).

Deliveroo

Located at Alice@Mediapolis in one-north, Food Market is Deliveroo’s third Editions site in Singapore, with the other two situated in Katong and Lavender.

The location was deliberately chosen based on data by Deliveroo’s research team to attract working adults around the area, Siddharth Shanker, Deliveroo Singapore’s general manager told Business Insider.

While Deliveroo Editions sites feature delivery-only kitchens with no seating, the firm’s Food Markets have an additional walk-in and dine-in area serving the kitchens on site.

Shanker said that the idea of Singapore’s Food Market was sparked by the demand for dine-in that Deliveroo saw at its Lavender Editions site – which has 20 seats – launched last year.

The Deliveroo Editions site at CT Hub 2 in the Lavender area. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

Deliveroo first launched the Food Market concept in Hong Kong last year, with a smaller dine-in area. According to Shanker, the Food Market at one-north is the first one globally to have a “proper”, “large-scale” dining area.

Here’s what it’s like inside.

The 463 sq ft space is the largest Deliveroo Editions site in Singapore, with 10 kitchens and 11 dining concepts produced by seven restaurant operators.

There’s a lot of blue. Deliveroo

The food brands available here are: NamNam, ComNam by NamNam, Omakase Burger, Bonchon, The Flying Squirrel, Chop Shop, Lucky Souvlaki, Vios, Rasa Rasa, Ezo Hokkaido Eats and Delismith.

A Deliveroo staff told Business Insider that the average price of a dish served at Food Market is about S$10 to S$12. Local food items typically cost S$7.50 to S$8.00, while other mains can cost above S$20.

Sean Lim / Business Insider

There is also a cafe called Nineteen95, which serves coffee, tea and light snacks.

Sean Lim / Business Insider

Food Market also offers diners a “futuristic” fully-automated experience, and there is no need to interact with human servers at all.

The fully-automated ordering experience is implemented in collaboration with San Francisco-based technology automation company Eatsa. This is Eatsa’s first launch in Asia.

Orders can be placed at one of the five kiosks onsite.

Deliveroo

After confirming their orders, customers then key in their names for identification purposes, along with their email addresses to receive an e-receipt.

The kiosks accept cashless payment methods such as Nets. After payment, the customer’s name will appear on a digital board informing them of the status of their orders.

Sean Lim / Business Insider

And when the food is ready for collection, it is placed in one of 12 boxes – or what Deliveroo calls “digital cubbies”.

Sean Lim / Business Insider

Digital screens on the shelves will show the customer’s name when the food is ready to be collected. All customers have to do to open up the cubby is to tap the screen twice.

Sean Lim / Business Insider

It then slides up, and customers can pick up their food.

Food items will be placed on a tray. Sean Lim / Business Insider

But these meals do not appear in the cubbies magically. Deliveroo staff slot meals into the cubbies and send out notifications once they’re ready for collection.

Sean Lim / Business Insider

This is what a kitchen in the Food Market looks like.

NamNam’s kitchen. Sean Lim / Business Insider

A few kitchens have been left empty on purpose, for an upcoming contest open to aspiring F&B entrepreneurs, Shanker said, without revealing more details.

The Food Market will be open from 11am to 2.30pm, and 4.30pm to 9.30pm daily, while customers can order for delivery until 10pm.

This isn’t the first time an online delivery company has launched a physical space. In October last year, online grocery and food delivery company Honestbee launched Habitat, a brick-and-mortar marketplace and dining establishment which also features cashless payment and automated systems.

