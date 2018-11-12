Deliveroo will offer cheap food from 2,000 hawkers by the end of next year – and you can order from more than one stall

Deliveroo wants to increase the number of hawker stalls on its app from 200 to 2,000 by the end of next year – and will let customers order from multiple stalls without paying additional delivery fees. Deliveroo

Couch-lovers, rejoice.

Food delivery service Deliveroo is planning to put thousands more cheap hawker options on its app, and won’t impose a minimum order amount to boot.

The company announced on Friday (Nov 9) that it will increase the number of hawker stalls on the app from the current 200 stalls to 2,000 by the end of 2019.

Deliveroo said that the move was in response to “strong” demand for affordable food choices, with one-quarter of all the app’s current orders placed for dishes under S$8. The app currently has about 4,000 eateries listed.

Earlier this year, it scrapped the minimum order amount of S$12 for orders placed in around 20 heartland areas, including Ang Mo Kio, Pasir Ris and Bukit Panjang.

Said Deliveroo Singapore’s general manager, Siddharth Shanker: “There is a great hawker culture in Singapore, and here at Deliveroo we’re seeing strong demand for affordable local eats… but we recognise that many hawkers are still not available on food delivery apps.”

“It is a huge opportunity for growth that will be of great benefit to consumers who want more choice and hawkers who want additional revenue,” he added.

Unlike ordering from a single eatery, customers can order dishes from different hawker stalls without paying additional delivery fees, so long as they pick from a special “merged menu”.

Deliveroo said this merged menu will be rolled out islandwide in the coming months.

The company plans to create a special team to set up the merged menus, and help hawkers understand the sales data the app provides so they can design their own promotions.

Some of the hawkers coming on board include Pontian Wanton Noodles, Fu Man Lou Seafood and Seoul Shiok.

Mia Gu, the owner of Big Mouth Mala Pot – which has four outlets in hawker centres and food courts in the heartlands – has seen revenue increase by 10 per cent since joining Deliveroo in May.

She said: “We are definitely seeing an upward trend in delivery and demand, as many of our younger customers are increasingly opting to order in food to their doorsteps.”