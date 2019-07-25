Dell’s back-to-school sale has some great deals on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more

It’s time to start thinking about going back to school, and if you’re in the market for a laptop or desktop computer, now is a great time to buy.

Dell has a series of great back-to-school deals on laptops, desktops, and other devices.

The sale won’t last forever, so it’s worth acting quickly if you find something that you like.

Back-to-school season is almost here, and it’s a good idea to start thinking about tech that you might need. Dell has announced a pretty sweet sale that could help with that.

Dell is offering solid discounts on computers and computer accessories, so now is a great time to buy if you’re looking for a Windows computer.

The sale spans laptops, desktop computers, monitors, and more. We’ve highlighted the best deals in this handy breakdown.

Check out the best deals from Dell’s back-to-school sale below:

Laptop deals

source Dell

Dell is probably best known for its laptops, and there are a number of great laptop deals in the company’s back-to-school sale. Check out the best laptop deals below, including deals on gaming laptops and 2-in-1s.

Desktop deals

source Dell

Dell hasn’t only discounted its laptops – there are also some great deals on desktop computers. If you’re looking for a great desktop for school or work, it’s worth checking out the deals below, which range from low-cost offerings to much higher-end, powerful machines.

All-in-one deals

source Dell

There are some great deals on all-in-one computers, too, so if you’re looking for a desktop computer with a display built right into it, there should be something on this list for you. Check out Dell’s best all-in-one deals below.

Monitor deals

source Dell

If you already have a computer and want a monitor to use with it, then Dell has some great monitor deals worth considering, too. The monitors on offer range in size, quality, and price range, so no matter what you’re looking for, there should be something on this list for your needs.

TV and soundbar deals

source Walmart

Dell has some deals going on a range of other products, too, so it’s worth a look to see if something on the list catches your attention. Deals include TVs, soundbars, and more.