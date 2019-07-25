Dell’s back-to-school sale has some great deals on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more

- It’s time to start thinking about going back to school, and if you’re in the market for a laptop or desktop computer, now is a great time to buy.
- Dell has a series of great back-to-school deals on laptops, desktops, and other devices.
- The sale won’t last forever, so it’s worth acting quickly if you find something that you like.
Back-to-school season is almost here, and it’s a good idea to start thinking about tech that you might need. Dell has announced a pretty sweet sale that could help with that.
Dell is offering solid discounts on computers and computer accessories, so now is a great time to buy if you’re looking for a Windows computer.
The sale spans laptops, desktop computers, monitors, and more. We’ve highlighted the best deals in this handy breakdown.
Check out the best deals from Dell’s back-to-school sale below:
Laptop deals
Dell is probably best known for its laptops, and there are a number of great laptop deals in the company’s back-to-school sale. Check out the best laptop deals below, including deals on gaming laptops and 2-in-1s.
- Dell Inspiron 11 2-in-1 Chromebook, $249.99 (originally $279.99) [You save $30]
- Dell Inspiron 15 3000 touch laptop, $349.99 (originally $499.99) [You save $150]
- Dell Inspiron 17 5000 laptop, $479.99 (originally $699.99) [You save $220]
- Dell G3 15 gaming laptop, $699.99 (originally $849.99) [You save $150]
- Dell G7 15 gaming laptop, $1,199.99 (originally $1,349.99) [You save $150]
- Alienware m15 gaming laptop, $1,699.99 (originally $2,079.99) [You save $380]
- Alienware m17 gaming laptop, $2,199.99 (originally $2,674.99) [You save $475]
- Dell XPS 13 laptop, $1,299.99 (originally $1,449.99) [You save $150]
- Dell XPS 15 laptop, $1,399.99 (originally $1,549.99) [You save $150]
Desktop deals
Dell hasn’t only discounted its laptops – there are also some great deals on desktop computers. If you’re looking for a great desktop for school or work, it’s worth checking out the deals below, which range from low-cost offerings to much higher-end, powerful machines.
- Dell Inspiron Small Desktop, $349.99 (originally $399.99) [You save $50]
- Dell New Inspiron Desktop, $449.99 (originally $499.99) [You save $50]
- Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop, $699.99 (originally $1,199.99) [You save $500]
- Dell XPS Tower, $1,349.99 (originally $1,599.99) [You save $250]
- Dell XPS Tower Special Edition, $1,349.99 (originally $1,599.99) [You save $250]
All-in-one deals
There are some great deals on all-in-one computers, too, so if you’re looking for a desktop computer with a display built right into it, there should be something on this list for you. Check out Dell’s best all-in-one deals below.
- Dell Inspiron 24 3000 all-in-one, $449.99 (originally $579.99) [You save $130]
- Dell Inspiron 24 3000 touch all-in-one, $599.99 (originally $679.99) [You save $80]
- Dell Inspiron 27 7000 all-in-one, $899.99 (originally $999.99) [You save $100]
- Dell Inspiron 24 5000 all-in-one, $929.99 (originally $999.99) [You save $70]
- Dell Inspiron 27 7000 Touch all-in-one, $1,049.99 (originally $1,099.99) [You save $50]
Monitor deals
If you already have a computer and want a monitor to use with it, then Dell has some great monitor deals worth considering, too. The monitors on offer range in size, quality, and price range, so no matter what you’re looking for, there should be something on this list for your needs.
- Dell SE2419H 24-inch monitor, $139.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $60]
- Alienware AW3418DW 34-inch monitor, $899.99 (originally $1,349.99) [You save $450]
- Dell S2716DG 27-inch gaming monitor, $499.99 (originally $799.99) [You save $300]
- Dell UP3216Q 32-inch 4K gaming monitor, $1,349.99 (originally $1,799.99) [You save $450]
- Dell U2419H UltraSharp 24-inch monitor, $259.99 (originally $349.99) [You save $90]
- Dell U3818DW 38-inch Ultrawide monitor, $1,099.99 (originally $1,499.99) [You save $400]
- Dell U3219Q 32-inch 4K monitor, $819.99 (originally $1,099.99) [You save $280]
TV and soundbar deals
Dell has some deals going on a range of other products, too, so it’s worth a look to see if something on the list catches your attention. Deals include TVs, soundbars, and more.
- LG 49SK8000PUA 49-inch TV, $499 (originally $899) [You save $400]
- Sony XBR-65X950G 65-inch TV, $1,798 (originally $2,198) [You save $400]
- Vizio P659-G1 65-inch Smart TV, $1,249 (originally $1,399) [You save $150]
- Samsung UN65NU6900FXZA 65-inch Smart TV, $597 (originally $827.99) [You save $230]
- LG LAS485B 2.1-channel sound bar, $149.99 (originally $199) [You save $49.01]