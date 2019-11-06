Dell is having an early Black Friday sale — here are the best deals you can already shop on laptops, monitors, and more

source Dell

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be on the way, but Dell has already announced a ton of early discounts that will likely rival what we’ll see on November 29.

You’ll find deals on everything from laptops to desktops to gaming computers and even monitors.

We’ll be updating this article with day-of deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but if you find something you like beforehand, it may be worth buying now.

With November in full swing, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are well and truly on the way. Dell, however, isn’t waiting; the company announced some major deals on laptops, desktops, gaming products, and more.

These early Black Friday deals are nothing to balk at. In fact, they’re some of the best deals Dell has announced this year. Other retailers are doing the same, including Walmart and Amazon.

Dell is labeling this sale as a “Black Friday Sneak Peak,” which basically means that these are some of the deals that you’ll see during the actual event. Not all of the deals are available now, so if you don’t find a deal that’s right for you, you might still find something on Black Friday itself. That said, you can save a whopping 50% on certain Dell computers right now – so if you’re in the market for a new computer and find something that works for your needs, it might be worth buying now.

Here’s a rundown of the best early Black Friday deals from Dell that you can take advantage of right now:

Laptop deals

Dell has long offered some of the best laptops on the market, and now plenty of them are available at a huge discount. The Dell XPS 13, in particular, has been rated by many reviewers as one of the best laptops on the market for a few years now, and the latest model is the best yet. Other Dell laptops are great buys too – they generally offer excellent performance at a reasonable price.

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops on the market, offering top-level performance in a sleek build and modern design.

If you want excellent performance in a larger build, then the Dell XPS 15 Laptop is the way to go, thanks to its added graphics card and high-performance specs.

The Dell Inspiron 14 7000 is a great option for those who want a decent amount of performance without paying a major premium.

If you’re looking for a great middle-of-the-road laptop that offers decent performance at a reasonable price, then the Inspiron 15 5000 is a great option.

Looking for an ultra-inexpensive Chromebook? The Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 offers access to all of Google’s apps and services at a very affordable price.

Desktop deals

If you’re looking to upgrade a permanent office or home setup, look no further. Dell has been quick to adopt new computer standards like USB-C ports – which is good news for those who have newer peripherals. Here are the best desktop deals on offer right now.

The Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition offers solid specs for those who want a reliable computer with decent gaming performance that won’t break the bank.

If you want to avoid having to buy a display separately, then the Inspiron 27 7000 offers solid performance and a dual display.

The Inspiron 24 5000 is slightly smaller and a little less powerful than the Inspiron 27 7000, but it’s still an excellent value.

If you need something that can handle basic image and video editing but don’t want to spend too much on a higher-performance option, then the standard Dell XPS Desktop is a great option.

For those who want a solid desktop computer at an ultra-affordable price, the Inspiron Desktop is the way to go, thanks to its Intel Core processor and decent upgradeability.

Gaming deals

In the market for a new gaming laptop or desktop? Dell’s Alienware brand offers some of the best gaming computers around, but even the Dell-branded gaming computers have a lot to offer. Here are the best Dell gaming deals happening now.

As far as cream-of-the-crop gaming laptops go, the Alienware m17 is at the top thanks to its excellent processing power and awesome graphics performance.

If you can’t justify the cost of the Alienware m17 but still want excellent performance, you’ll only sacrifice a little graphics performance by going for the slightly smaller Alienware m15.

Normally, desktops with these specs run into much more expensive territory, but with a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and Intel Core i5, gamers will still hit decent frame rates and high resolutions.

The Dell G3 15 may not offer the high performance of the other options on this list, but it’s still upgradeable and offers a great design for a computer in this price range.

Monitor deals

Dell has discounted some of its monitors as well, so if you buy a desktop and need a monitor to go along with it, there should be a good option here for you. Whether you’re looking for a high-end ultrawide monitor or something built for productivity, you’ll find a variety of options on sale. Dell monitors usually are just as good as rival manufacturers – but at these prices, they’re even better.

OLED monitors offer ultra-deep black levels and bright vivid colors – so if you want the very best experience, then the Alienware 55-inch OLED monitor is the way to go.

Curved monitors help deliver a more immersive experience, and considering how huge this one is, you’ll feel like you’re in the game.

If you want a large curved monitor but don’t want to shell out too much cash, then the UltraSharp 34 Curved monitor is the way to go.

For solid productivity and smaller settings, the UltraSharp 25 monitor boasts a high resolution and a classy build at a great price.

If you simply want a decent monitor that will get you through a work day, then the Dell 27 Monitor has a lot to offer – especially in this price range.