Dell laptops, desktops, and accessories are on sale starting at $209 — here’s what to buy

- Dell is celebrating Small Business Month with a series of awesome deals on laptops, desktops, and accessories.
- All of the computers have been discounted quite a bit – making it a great time to buy a laptop or a desktop.
- Accessory deals include monitors, docks, and even projectors.
It’s Small Business Month, and in celebration, Dell wants to help small businesses get the gear they need. The company has launched a series of awesome deals on a range of devices, including laptops, high-performance computers, desktops, and more.
Now, you don’t need to have a small business to take advantage of these deals – there’s no discount code so you can just shop normally on the site. Check out Dell’s range of Small Business Month deals below.
Dell laptop deals
Dell’s laptops are known for their high quality and some of them have been rated among the best in the world for years. The laptops range in price, so no matter what your budget, there’s sure to be a deal for you below.
- Dell Chromebook 3380, starting at $259 (originally $412.85) [You save $153.85]
- Dell Latitude 3400, starting at $529 (originally $855.71) [You save $326.71]
- Dell Latitude 3500, starting at $659 (originally $1,070) [You save $411]
- Dell New XPS 13, starting at $1,199.99 (originally $1,388.99) [You save $189]
- Dell Latitude 7490, starting at $1,489 (originally $2,182.12) [You save $693.12]
Dell desktop deals
Perhaps you need something a little more powerful than what a laptop can offer. In that case, it’s worth checking out Dell’s desktop computers. They feature high-end specs with plenty of connectivity options, and so on. Check out the Dell desktop deals below.
- Dell Vostro Desktop, starting at $409 (originally $712.86) [You save $303.86]
- Dell New OptiPlex 3060 Small Form Factor, starting at $659 (originally $1,098.57) [You save $439.57]
- Dell New Inspiron Desktop, starting at $929.99 (originally $989.99) [You save $60]
- Dell New OptiPlex 7060 Small Form Factor, starting at $989 (originally $1,412.86) [You save $423.86]
- Dell New OptiPlex 5060, starting at $779 (originally $1,112.86) [You save $333.86]
Dell accessory deals
If you don’t need a new computer, there are still plenty of accessories, like monitors and docks, which are worth considering. Check out the best Dell accessory deals below.
- Dell UltraSharp 25 Monitor, $329.99 (originally $449.99) [You save $120]
- Dell UltraSharp 27 USB-C Monitor, $489.99 (originally $649.99) [You save $160]
- Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor, $649.99 (originally $799.99) [You save $150]
- Dell Universal Dock D6000, $179.99 (originally $239.99) [You save $60]
- Dell Advanced Projector 7760, $2,499.99 (originally $2,999.99) [You save $500]