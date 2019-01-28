From Davos: Dell, WeWork, and Bank of America discuss technology and Better Capitalism

Consumer trust in institutions – whether corporate, government, tech, or media – is at an all-time low. So the opportunity for companies to take a leadership position has never been more pronounced. And in the digital age, technology companies are taking the lead.

Jenifer Berman, CMO of Insider Inc., led a panel at Davos on Wednesday titled, “Technology for Good: Better Capitalism Leading Innovation.” The panel built on Insider Inc.’s commitment to Better Capitalism , which explores how the path to economic growth is about more than increasing shareholder value.

Panelists:

Cathy Bessant, chief operations and technology officer,Bank of America

Laura Brounstein, VP content and partnerships, WeWork

Allison Dew, Chief Marketing Officer, Dell