Dell’s XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy, and it’s up to $256 off at Dell right now

The Dell XPS 13 Laptop is easily one of our favorites, thanks to its super sleek design, portable build, and powerful specs.

For a limited time, Dell is running a great discount on the high-end XPS 13 Laptop.

There are multiple models on sale, including ultra-powerful models with 4K screens.

You can save $144 to $236, depending on which one you choose.

The Dell XPS 13 Laptop is easily one of our top picks for laptops, thanks to its excellent design and powerful specs. It’s super lightweight too, making it a great choice for people who need a laptop to take on the go. The only downside is the high price tag.

Luckily, Dell is running a sale on several models of the XPS 13, so if you’re in the market for a new laptop, now may well be the time to buy. You can save 12% off of the XPS 13 Laptop line, which is a decent discount.

There are multiple XPS 13 models on sale, so whether you simply want the base model or you’d prefer a laptop that has all the best specs, you can find the right one for you.

One of the best things about the XPS 13 Laptop is its design – it’s a beautiful machine. The screen is almost edge-to-edge, with super-slim bezels around the top and sides. The main body of the laptop is built with a sleek and strong woven glass fiber on the exterior and a carbon fiber interior, making for a premium look and feel.

There are four XPS 13 Laptop models on sale. The entry-level model offers an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, while the top-of-the-line option comes with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB solid-state drive. There are even options that come with a 4K screen resolution.

You can get the discounted Dell XPS 13 Laptop for yourself using the links below.