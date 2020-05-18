Dell’s newly redesigned XPS 15 laptop is a great alternative for Windows users who want a Mac-like experience — here’s what to know before you buy

source Environmental Creators

The new Dell XPS 15 laptop is available now for a $1,300 starting price.

The XPS 15 comes with a slick redesign that packs plenty of punch in its otherwise small frame.

Dell also brought back its XPS 17, which offers a similar design, but a bigger screen for power users.

Dell’s XPS lineup has long been one of the most popular options for Windows laptop buyers. It combines a stellar design with solid power to create one of the better values in the company’s lineup.

For 2020, Dell has upped the ante with a new XPS 15 redesign that streamlines the laptop by reducing bezel size around the screen, and generally creating a more compact design than what you’d find in the previous model. And, although it’s borrowing the same name from its predecessor, this year’s XPS 15 has a bigger 16:10 display aspect ratio.

Even better, Dell announced the XPS 15 alongside the XPS 17 – a machine the company discontinued nearly 10 years ago but has finally made its triumphant return.

With either choice, Dell has delivered a compelling alternative for Windows users who don’t want to switch to a Mac. Here’s everything you need to know before buying, and how to buy a Dell XPS 15 or XPS 17.

Dell XPS 15 price

source Dell

Although the XPS 15 comes with a premium design and components, Dell is trying to keep its entry-level pricing more affordable.

The base model, which runs on Intel’s 10th-generation Core i5 processor (CPU) and has 8GB of memory (RAM), costs $1,299.99 to start. The base model comes with Intel’s UHD graphics processor (GPU) out of the box, which might be a little underpowered compared to the more capable Nvidia GeForce GPUs you can find in the higher-end versions.

The next level up, which will set you back $1,749.99, bumps the processing power to Intel’s 10th-generation Core i7 CPU – the same chip you’ll find in the two higher-end standard configurations Dell has outlined. It has 8GB of RAM like the cheaper version, but boosts graphics performance with help from the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650.

Next up, Dell is offering a version that’s priced at $2,199.99. It has the same Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 inside, but it doubles its RAM capacity to 16GB. This one comes with 512GB of storage, compared to 256GB of storage in the cheaper models.

Dell’s highest-end configuration will set you back $2,449.99. Although it has the same Intel Core i7 chip as the two models below it, it doubles its RAM and storage capacity to 32GB and 1TB, respectively. It’s also worth noting that the two higher-end versions come with touchscreens, but the two lower-end models offer standard displays.

Of course, like other Dell computers, the XPS 15 can be configured to match your needs. Whether you need a higher-end CPU, more storage, or more memory, the XPS 15 can be customized how you see fit. Be aware, however, that more customizations will also drive the price higher.

Dell XPS 15 release date

Dell’s XPS 15 is available now, and you can immediately order it and have it shipped to your home from the Dell website.

Be aware, however, that shipping speeds aren’t necessarily quick right now. As of this writing, if you buy one of Dell’s standard configurations, you won’t be able to get the computer to your doorstep until early June, at the earliest. Slower speeds push the delivery back to later in June.

Over time, that should change, but be ready to wait a bit before you’ll actually get the Dell XPS 15 in hand.

Dell XPS 15 features

source Dell

Arguably the XPS 15‘s most important new feature is its design. Bezels around the screen have been thinned down to reduce the overall footprint of the computer without sacrificing screen size. Indeed, Dell was quick to note that the machine’s 15.6-inch screen now comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio (instead of a 16:9) because of the additional usage.

The new display’s picture quality has also been optimized to create a better visual experience, Dell said. The standard models come with a full-HD+ resolution of 1,920 x 1,200, but you can opt for a 4K+ version that features a resolution of 3,840 x 2,400. Needless to say, that model will offer better picture quality – especially if you’re watching movies or playing video games.

Just as importantly, the screen has 100% Adobe RGB support and 94% DCI PC color gamut. That’s tech-speak for a display that will deliver downright outstanding color representation that should look far more life-like, which is especially important for content creators.

Dell also spent some time focusing on audio in the XPS 15 and said that its speakers are now up-firing, so the audio is directed at the user. They’re also the first laptops ever equipped with Waves Nx 3D audio. The feature allows the computer to track your head movements and direct audio to your ears to maximize sound quality.

A word on the Dell XPS 17

Although the XPS 15 is Dell’s flagship model, no discussion on it is complete without mentioning the Dell XPS 17.

Dell discontinued the XPS 17 about a decade ago and has focused its efforts on the 15-inch variety. But, in a somewhat surprising move this year, the company brought back the 17-inch XPS 17 to appeal to those who want larger screens.

There are no real differences in the design of the two devices, but with a bigger screen comes a higher price: the XPS 17 starts at $1,499.99. The largest Dell XPS will be available this summer, but Dell hasn’t offered up a specific release date yet.