Deloitte shows dedication to innovation with countdown to 1st CIIE and launch of ‘Digital Difference’

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – July 26, 2018 – At a China International Import Expo (CIIE) press conference in Shanghai today Deloitte announced its participation in the Expo, where it will demonstrate a dozen self-developed, vanguard solutions in AI, cloud computing, big data analytics, as well as share the global achievements of its innovation practice. At the same event, Deloitte also announced the start of ‘Digital Difference’, which will focus on the firm’s service capabilities, showing how Deloitte already drives and will continue to propel clients’ technological advances.

Deloitte China CEO Patrick Tsang said, “As the world’s largest professional service provider, Deloitte is dedicated to providing the best professional services to our clients, assisting them in navigating the changing business environment and ongoing technology disruption. China is one of our most important strategic markets.

“We will leverage CIIE’s extensive platform to demonstrate Deloitte’s achievements in innovation across the globe, our thought leadership and outstanding solutions. In doing so, we will further elevate Deloitte’s brand eminence in China and help our corporate clients enhance their international status.”

Deloitte China Deputy CEO and Markets and Global Network Managing Partner Vivian Jiang added, “With continued improvement in their global competitiveness, Chinese enterprises have accelerated their globalization, honing their enhanced capabilities in management, operation, governance and technological innovation.







“There is also greater need for professional services as Chinese enterprises increasingly commit themselves to excellence on the world stage. The Deloitte China journey started from one office by the Huangpu River in Shanghai in 1917, and last year marked the centenary of Deloitte’s presence in China. We are delighted to participate in the first CIIE in Shanghai as we embark on the second-century of our journey. By presenting our vanguard solutions in AI, cloud computing and big data analytics at CIIE, we will share our ability and achievements in innovation, empowering Chinese enterprises to grow stronger and better.”





On the occasion of the 100-day countdown to CIIE, Deloitte China also officially launched ‘Digital Difference’, empowering clients with integrated, end-to-end digital solutions across digital, analytics, cloud, cyber security and regulatory compliance. ‘Digital Difference’ emphasises 10 ‘Hot Topics’ including Artificial Intelligence, Digital Transformation, Fintech, The Future of Work, The Future of Mobility, Industry 4.0 and Smart City. These concepts epitomize Deloitte’s extensive, in-depth industry expertise, enabling it to offer best in class insights on leading industry trends, helping enterprises prepare for technological disruption, stay ahead of change, and address their most pressing marketplace issues.





“Deloitte is committed to becoming the undisputed leader in professional services,” said Deloitte China Innovation Leader Dora Liu. “As a witness to rapid change in a digital age, Deloitte has always been committed to a pioneering digital culture and the pursuit of innovation as a global strategy. ‘Digital Difference’ shows how our ‘Think. Create. Do.’ transformation methodology unlocks exponential value, as well as how our unique approach to advisory gives us an unparalleled advantage as we help clients adapt and thrive — becoming the disruptors, not the disrupted — well into the future.”

About Deloitte Global

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Deloitte provides audit & assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves nearly 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and high-quality service to address clients’ most complex business challenges. To learn more about how Deloitte’s approximately 263,900 professionals make an impact that matters, please connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

About Deloitte China

The Deloitte brand first came to China in 1917 when a Deloitte office was opened in Shanghai. Now the Deloitte China network of firms, backed by the global Deloitte network, deliver a full range of audit & assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory and tax services to local, multinational and growth enterprise clients in China. We have considerable experience in China and have been a significant contributor to the development of China’s accounting standards, taxation system and local professional accountants. To learn more about how Deloitte makes an impact that matters in the China marketplace, please connect with our Deloitte China social media platforms via www2.deloitte.com/cn/en/social-media.

This communication contains general information only, and none of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, its member firms, or their related entities (collectively the “Deloitte Network”) is by means of this communication, rendering professional advice or services. Before making any decision or taking any action that may affect your finances or your business, you should consult a qualified professional adviser. No entity in the Deloitte Network shall be responsible for any loss whatsoever sustained by any person who relies on this communication.

© 2018. For information, contact Deloitte China.