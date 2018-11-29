A Delta passenger says the pilot of his flight sent him a Grindr message while they were in midair

caption A Delta Air Lines passenger said his pilot texted him on a dating app during their flight. source Airbus

A Delta Air Lines passenger said his pilot sent him a message on the dating app Grindr while the flight was still in midair.

JP Thorn got the message when the plane touched down, but saw it was sent 30 minutes before the 90-minute flight landed in Chicago in August.

He told the New York Post that when he got the message on the tarmac, “I knew I needed to get off this plane as fast as I can.”

Thorn briefly messaged the pilot after the flight and said he was a “nice guy.”

A passenger who took a Delta Air Lines flight earlier this year said the pilot operating his flight sent him a Grindr message while they were “30,000 feet in the air.”

The passenger, JP Thorn, told the New York Post the pilot texted him on the dating app during the 90-minute flight from Saint Paul, Minnesota, to Chicago in August.

Thorn said he noticed the message after landing, but saw that it was sent 30 minutes before the plane’s landing – meaning the pilot was flying and texting at the same time.

Thorn, 27, tweeted a screenshot of the message from the pilot on Sunday. It said: “I see you’re on my flight. Enjoy the ride to Chicago.”

remember when my pilot messaged me on grindr at 30,000 feet in the air pic.twitter.com/0q7QNDX7MV — JP (@emobandtshirt) November 25, 2018

“I messaged him back and he told me that he was one of the pilots. My reaction was I knew I needed to get off this plane as fast as I can,” Thorn told the Post.

“I’ve had some weird experiences with proximity stuff on Grindr,” he added.

But Thorn chatted with the pilot while he waited for his connecting flight and said it turned out the pilot was a “nice guy” and he “totally would have met him for coffee.”

That being said, Thorn hasn’t spoken to the pilot since, he told the Post.

“I got a lot of people saying I should’ve met up with pilots because they make a lot of money,” he said.

He added that the experience hasn’t affected his decision to fly with Delta, and that he would do so again.

INSIDER has contacted Delta for comment.