A Delta plane clipped the wings of another aircraft while backing out at LAX and it caused major delays

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Two Delta Air Lines flights were delayed Monday morning in Los Angeles after one plane clipped the wing of another plane at Los Angeles International Airport, ABC 7 Los Angeles reported.

According to ABC 7 Los Angeles, a Delta 737 bound for Salt Lake City clipped the wing of another plane while backing out from its gate at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

ABC 7 reports “the right winglet clipped the left wing of a parked plane.”

Flight 2377, bound for Salt Lake City from Los Angeles, was delayed nine hours, according to FlightAware, while the second aircraft, Delta Flight 696, a 757 traveling from Los Angeles to Atlanta, was delayed for two hours.

LAX’s public relations office declined to comment when asked by Business Insider for a statement, calling the incident “a Delta matter.”

Delta Air Lines did not respond to Business Insider was asked for a comment or statement.

In a statement to USA Today, a Delta Air Lines spokesperson said, “On pushback from the gate, the right winglet of flight 2377 made contact with the left wing of flight 696 parked at the adjacent gate,” adding that, “Delta apologizes to the customers for the delay this has caused.”

ABC 7 reports there were no reported injuries and maintenance teams evaluated the aircrafts.