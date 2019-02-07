We flew on the new Delta Airbus jet, which Boeing tried to keep out of the US, to see if it lives up to the hype. Here’s the verdict.

caption One of Delta’s new Airbus A220s. source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

On Thursday, the Airbus A220 jetliner official entered commercial service in North America with Delta Air Lines, with flights from New York to Boston and Dallas.

The A220 began life as the Bombardier C Series but was rebranded after Airbus took over the program.

The state-of-the-art Canadian jetliner was also the subject of a trade dispute launched by Boeing in 2017.

Delta’s relationship with the A220, formerly known as the Bombardier C Series, started in 2016 when the carrier announced an order for 75 of the jetliners in a deal worth as much as $5.6 billion. The order made Delta the plane’s North American launch customer.

In April 2017, Boeing filed a complaint with US Commerce Department and the US International Trade Commission alleging that the Delta C Series order was made possible only by abnormally low prices supported by Canadian government subsidies.

The US International Trade Commission agreed and in September of that year recommended a 219.63% tariff. A week later, the Commerce Department added a 79.82% tariff.

Bombardier and Delta both argued that Boeing’s business couldn’t have been hurt by the deal because Boeing didn’t have a product in its lineup similar in capacity to the C Series.

In total, Bombardier and Delta faced a 299.45% tariff on any Canadian-built C Series plane exported to the US.

Facing the possibility of losing the most important order in the C Series program’s history, Bombardier turned to Boeing’s greatest foe, Airbus.

Less than a month after the tariff was announced, Bombardier handed 50.01% of its prized airliner program to Airbus with zero up-front cash investment coming from the European aviation giant.

In the summer of 2018, the Bombardier C Series was officially rebranded as the Airbus A220.

So what’s all the fuss about?

The A220 is a state-of-the-art single-aisle airliner. The Canadian-built jet is a clean-sheet design that incorporates the latest in commercial aviation technology, like a carbon-composite fuselage and fuel-sipping Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engines.

The plane, which entered service with Swiss in 2016, has earned praise from its operators for its exceptional fuel efficiency.

The A220 lives in the 100-to-150-seat airliner market, a segment that Airbus and Boeing had effectively abandoned for a decade.

So nearly three years, a trade dispute, and a name change later, the jet is finally ready to fly with Delta Air Lines.

Here’s a closer look at the inaugural flight of Delta’s Airbus A220.

After three years of waiting, it was finally time for the first commercial flight of Delta’s new Airbus A220. Delta’s first A220 service, Flight 744, from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Boston Logan, was set to take off at 6 a.m. To be safe, we arrived at the airport shortly after 4 a.m. — so early that neither the Delta counter …

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

… nor the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint was open for business.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

After 20 minutes, we quickly made it through the security checkpoint and to the gate.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

At the gate was the plane we’ve all been waiting for: the A220.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The plane operating the inaugural flight was N102DU, the second A220 delivered to Delta.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

But first, some inaugural-flight festivities, including speeches from Delta executives, a ribbon cutting …

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

… and photo ops with the crew.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Time to board!

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Ginny Elliott, Delta’s managing director for airport operations at LaGuardia, greeted us at the boarding door.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

We made our way past the 12 first-class seats …

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

… and the 15 Delta Comfort Plus seats.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

We arrived in the economy cabin.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The A220 economy and Comfort Plus cabins feature a 3-2 layout, with five seats per row.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

I had seat 15D. Row 15 is a bit of an odd duck in that it’s an emergency-exit row with only four seats. Seats 15A and 15B have the benefit of additional legroom, but 15C and 15D do not — though they do have some extra elbow room, thanks to the missing seat.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The missing seat.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The A220 economy cabin features 30 to 32 inches of seat pitch, the distance between two rows.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Delta Comfort Plus has 34 inches of pitch.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

First class boasts 36 inches of pitch and wider, 21-inch seats.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Economy and Comfort Plus seats are an impressive 18.6 inches wide — some of the roomiest economy seats in the business.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Soon it was time for takeoff. The cabin crew switched on the blue mood lighting, and we were on our way.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The A220’s Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engines spooled up quickly and launched down the runway at LaGuardia. We were soon off to Boston. Even though I was next to the wing, the engines were remarkably quiet.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

I settled in for the hourlong flight. Legroom proved adequate, but far from roomy.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Here’s a look at the fresh tray table.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Passengers also received an inaugural-flight postcard and pin.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The A220 is known for its large windows.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

But since I was in an emergency-exit row, my window was less impressive in size.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

That said, the sunrise over New England was rather majestic.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Each passenger has access to a screen …

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

… with Delta’s new wireless in-flight entertainment system.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The system offers a variety of movies …

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

… TV shows …

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

… live satellite TV …

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

… music …

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

… games …

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

… a beverage menu …

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

… and a flight map. The user interface was easy to use, and the screen quality was good.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

There is a USB plug in front of each seat …

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

… and power sockets in each row.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

At the back of the plane, just in front of the galley …

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

… are the economy-cabin lavatories. The one on the right side of the plane is pretty standard fare.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

But the one on the left side, or the captain’s side, boasts a rarely seen feature: a window. The presence of the window created a long line down the aisle. Most people didn’t actually need to use the restroom — they simply wanted a photo.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Pretty soon it was time for the flight to end. The captain announced the plane’s descent into Boston before the flight attendants could serve drinks. I skipped drink service in favor of taking pictures of the bathroom window.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Before stepping off the plane, I chatted with one of the pilots, who praised the airline’s new high-tech jet …

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

… and its state-of-the-art digital cockpit.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Here’s one final look at the new A220. The Delta Airbus A220’s inaugural flight was short but oh so sweet. The plane was remarkably quiet, while the cabin and its economy seats felt spacious. So did the A220 live up to the hype? Absolutely.