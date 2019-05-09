Delta Airlines told its employees to put their money toward video games instead of union dues

Delta Airlines is trying to discourage employees from unionizing by suggesting that they buy video games instead.

“A new video game system with the latest hits sounds like fun, put your money toward that instead of paying dues to the union,” a poster shared by journalist Eoin Higgins said.

The poster appears to be linked to the company’s “Don’t Risk It. Don’t Sign It” anti-union campaign, as Fast Company reported.

As Forbes previously reported, some employees, like airlines pilots and dispatchers, have union representation. However, other part-time employees like cargo and ramp workers do not.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Delta Airlines is trying to discourage employees from unionizing by suggesting that they buy video games instead, as Fast Company first reported.

The tactic first began to circulate online after Eoin Higgins, a senior editor and staff writer for Common Dreams, shared a picture of the poster in a now-viral tweet.

“Union dues cost around $700 a year,” the poster says in bold, capital letters.

Beneath that, the message continues: “A new video game system with the latest hits sounds like fun, put your money toward that instead of paying dues to the union.”

The poster appears to be linked to the company’s “Don’t Risk It. Don’t Sign It” anti-union campaign, as Fast Company reported. The “it” that Delta does not want its employees to sign is union cards.

As Forbes previously reported, some employees, like airlines pilots and dispatchers, have union representation. However, other part-time employees like cargo and ramp workers, do not. The International Association of Machinists has been attempting to organize those employees.

According to Forbes, only 18% of Delta employees have union representation, compared to 80% of United Airlines employees.

Read more: A woman is suing Etsy after her son was strangled to death on a teething necklace bought on the website

Online, people found that the Delta Airlines’ pro-video game, anti-union poster was insensitive and manipulative.

Because who needs weekends when all employees are part time with no benefits. https://t.co/OGNKgtgOna — Jonathan Coleslaw (@jcolecurtis) May 9, 2019

Union dues are a false narrative used to keep people from organizing. UW's postdoc union is close to getting its first contract and the raises that postdocs will get as a result completely dwarf the dues owed. This is true in almost all cases of unionizing. https://t.co/ivDGypVp4o — Jeremy Whitson (@Jeremy_Whitson) May 9, 2019

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the median unionized transportation industry worker made $12500 more a year than the median non-union worker. That's about 30 Playstation 4 Pros with enough left over for a few AAA games at full retail price. https://t.co/slaOHLrviQ — Bruno Dias (@NotBrunoAgain) May 9, 2019

I'll take employment rights and new games when they go on sale. https://t.co/apxhGN3FwX — Athywren (@Athywren) May 9, 2019

According to Forbes, the majority of Delta employees are considered “ready reserve” part-time employees who are ineligible for corporate healthcare coverage.

Fast Company notes that their average wages hover around $14.31 an hour, according to PayScale. Forbes reported that it can take “years” for employees to earn full-time status, at which point wages hit a max of around $30.13 an hour.

A spokesperson for Delta Airlines didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.