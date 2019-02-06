Delta has apologised after handing out ‘creepy’ Diet Coke napkins to passengers encouraging them to give their number to their ‘plane crush’

caption Coca-Cola and Delta have apologised for Diet Coke napkins with ‘creepy’ messages which were handed out to passengers. source Getty/Dong Wenjie

Diet Coke and Delta Air Lines have apologised for napkins which were handed out to plane passengers encouraging travellers to flirt with other people on board.

Many people found the napkins “creepy” and suggested they were encouraging harassment.

“Write down your number and give it to your plane crush. You never know…” read one napkin.

Delta told INSIDER it “missed the mark” with the napkins, which have been removed from its aircraft.

Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola have apologised for handing out “creepy” Diet Coke napkins to passengers on board flights.

Travellers have been sharing images of the napkins, which feature an array of messages encouraging fliers to flirt with fellow passengers, on Twitter.

“Be a little old school. Write down your number and give it to your plane crush. You never know…” reads one napkin.

Another says: “Because you’re on a plane full of interesting people and hey… you never know.”

There are even dedicated spaces on the napkins for people to write down their name and phone number.

Read more: ‘You have no reason to say no. You are ON A DATING SITE’: Woman shares harassing messages man on Tinder sent her after she swiped left on him

Delta has collaborated with Diet Coke for some time, but the latest napkins have generally not gone down well.

“These napkins are creepy AF,” one person wrote in a message to both brands.

“Pretty sure no one appreciated unsolicited phone numbers in the ‘good old days’ and they sure as heck don’t want the number of someone who has been gawking at them on a plane for hours today. Not a good look.”

Hey @Delta and @CocaCola These napkins are creepy AF. Pretty sure no one appreciated unsolicited phone numbers in the ‘good old days’ and they sure as heck don’t want the number of someone who has been gawking at them on a plane for hours today. Not a good look. pic.twitter.com/PJAiurFRMh — ducksauz (@ducksauz) January 21, 2019

Another woman called the napkins “awful.”

Anyone else see these awful @Delta in-flight @DietCoke napkins? There’s a spot on the back to put your name and phone number to give to your “plane crush.” pic.twitter.com/f9Aje8I4Iy — Lisa Catalano (@LMCatalano) January 31, 2019

One Twitter user pointed out that although the effect may not have been planned, the napkins were indeed “unintentionally creepy.”

Napkins received from @Delta on Wednesday flight seem unintentionally creepy, especially after reading the smaller print. Swing and a miss, @DietCoke. pic.twitter.com/eKaMruqqUR — Mike J (@MJJoe) February 1, 2019

Delta has since apologised for “missing the mark.”

“We rotate Coke products regularly as part of our brand partnership, but missed the mark with this one,” a Delta spokespeson told INSIDER. “We are sorry for that and began removing the napkins from our aircraft in January.”

A Coca-Cola spokesperson also told INSIDER: “We sincerely apologize to anyone we may have offended. We worked with our partners at Delta to begin removing the napkins last month and are replacing them with other designs.”