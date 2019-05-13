A Delta flight on a Boeing 737-800 made an emergency landing after ‘a possible mechanical issue’

caption A Delta Air Lines flight on a Boeing aircraft made an emergency landing on Sunday. source Boeing

A Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing on Sunday, a Delta representative told Business Insider.

The aircraft used for the flight was a Boeing 737-800.

USA Today reports that the emergency landing followed an issue with the aircraft’s nose gear.

Boeing has come under fire in recent months following two deadly crashes involving its 737 Max aircraft.

The 737-800 is an older version of the 737 Max.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing on Sunday, a Delta representative told Business Insider. The aircraft used for the flight was a Boeing 737-800.

“Delta apologizes to customers on flight 1417 from Tri-Cities to Atlanta that diverted to Knoxville out of an abundance of caution following a possible mechanical issue,” the Delta representative said.

USA Today reported that the emergency landing followed an issue with the aircraft’s nose gear.

Read more: The payouts to families of Boeing 737 Max victims could depend on whether and how long they knew they were about to die, lawyers say

Flight 1417 took off from Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville, Tennessee, on Sunday at 8:19 a.m and was headed for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. The flight diverted to McGhee Tyson Airport in Alcoa, Tennessee, landing at 9:16 a.m.

Passengers were placed on another aircraft to limit delays to their arrival in Atlanta, the Delta representative said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate the emergency landing, according to the USA Today report. The FAA did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Boeing has come under fire in recent months following two deadly crashes involving its 737 Max aircraft. (The 737-800 is an older version of the 737 Max.) In October, a Lion Air flight crashed and killed all 189 people on board, and in March, an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed and killed all 157 people on board.

The fallout from the crashes has reportedly cost Boeing at least $1 billion, and the 737 Max has been grounded in many countries since March as media reports have raised questions about how Boeing developed and communicated stabilization technology that may have played a role in both crashes.