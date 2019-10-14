I bought this convertible crib for my daughter because it can be used 4 different ways to take her into toddlerhood

source Alicia Betz / Business Insider

Convertible cribs are a great option for parents who are looking for a piece that will grow with their child.

The Delta Children 4-in-1 Convertible Crib ($208) can be used four ways as a crib for newborns, toddler bed, day bed, and even a full-sized bed.

We have the white version and it looks beautiful in my daughter’s nursery, she sleeps well in it every night.

When my daughter Ellie was a newborn, I loved to hold her all the time, but when I wasn’t holding her, I needed a crib to keep her safe and comfortable.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, infants should sleep on their own sleep surface like a bare bassinet or crib. Since babies grow so quickly, I knew I wanted a crib that would also convert into a toddler bed to save time, money, and space.

I decided to buy the Delta Emery 4-in-1 Convertible Crib ($208), a beautiful and well-constructed wooden crib that my daughter Ellie has been using since just a couple of months old and will continue to use as she becomes a toddler.

After that, the crib converts to a full-sized bed or even a daybed. I love how the convertible aspect helps save money, but there’s also something so sweet and sentimental about Ellie’s crib growing with her.

The Delta Emery 4-in-1 Convertible Crib looks like a classic crib but can be used four different ways

The crib comes in three colors – dark brown, gray, and white. I have it in white, and it’s a classic, true white. Having anything in white with kids can be risky, but the finish on this crib is very easy to wipe clean, so I’m able to keep it looking brand new.

The crib meets all safety standards (JPMA, CPSC, and ASTM) and fits standard crib mattresses, which are sold separately. It has three mattress heights, and the back of the crib features a simple curved headboard design that’s timeless and can fit with any room decor.

When Ellie was first born, my husband and I used the tallest mattress height so we didn’t have to bend far to reach her. This really came in handy when we needed to transfer her from our arms to her crib without waking her up.

As she started standing, walking, and climbing, we shifted the mattress to the lowest height to keep her safe. At 15 months now, she hasn’t figured out how to climb out of the crib yet, though I’m sure it’s only a matter of time. As soon as she does figure it out, I’m so glad that we won’t have to go shopping for a toddler bed; I’ll just send my husband in with his tools to convert the crib.

It can be assembled easily and took less than two hours

The crib is easy to assemble but if you buy the crib on Amazon, you can pay an extra $90 or so for expert assembly. My husband had no problem assembling the crib himself, but paying an expert to do the work for you is worth the money, in my opinion.

It didn’t take more than an hour or two to put the crib together initially. We have also taken it partially apart to move from one room to another, and this only takes about 15 minutes.

If you’re looking for a clean finished look, it’s worth noting that there are no caps supplied to cover the bolts on the crib, which are visible from the sides. I’m actually glad there aren’t any because traditional caps would pose a choking hazard, but you could spray paint the bolts white before you assemble the crib to help them blend in better if you don’t want to see them.

Certain parts that would help maximize the convertible aspect of the crib are sold separately, but still cheaper than buying a new bed when my daughter gets older

One potential downside is that the toddler guard rail ($62) and full-size bed frame ($55) in which you need to convert into a full-sized bed are sold separately, which can add to your initial cost but still saves money in the long run. I considered these costs minimal compared to what I’d pay for a new bed when Ellie gets older.

There is also an off-gassing odor that is common with any new furniture. You can avoid this by first opening the mattress outside and let it air out before bringing it into your home.

The Delta Emery 4-in-1 crib is a simple yet beautiful crib that your child can use for years. I love the clean look it creates in Ellie’s nursery and I trust the sturdy construction to keep her safe and comfortable all night long. After using it for 15 months, I’d recommend the Delta Emery 4-in-1 Convertible Crib as an excellent choice that can grow with your child for years.