Scared Delta passengers forced to evacuate plane after smoke pours into cabin

A Delta Air Lines flight was evacuated on Tuesday evening after smoke began to fill the cabin, NBC affiliate KUSA reports.

The flight landed and was taxiing to its gate before passengers noticed the smoke.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital for unspecified reasons, according to KUSA.

Flight 1854 had traveled from Detroit to Denver. The flight landed at Denver International Airport and was taxiing to its gate before passengers noticed the smoke.

Denver International Airport confirmed the incident on Twitter Wednesday morning and said “minor injuries” were reported after the incident.

“Earlier tonight, Delta flight 1854 from Detroit landed safely at DEN,” the airport wrote. “As it was taxiing, smoke was reported in the cabin so the aircraft was safely evacuated. There were no flames. Only minor injuries reported. Airport operations are normal.”

Passenger AJ Davidson described the scene in the cabin before it was evacuated to KUSA.

“Everyone was kind of yelling, like, ‘Hey, there’s smoke coming out of the vents. What’s going on? Open the doors. Why aren’t the masks dropping down?,'” he said. “After a couple of minutes, the flight attendant was like, ‘Everyone get low to the ground and cover your mouth with a blanket, or clothes, or whatever you have.’ And maybe a minute later, they finally made the call to evacuate the plane. And she yelled, ‘Evacuate the plane,’ and seconds later, the doors popped open. We all jumped down the slide and got out of there as fast as we could.”

Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the airline confirmed the incident to KUSA.

“Airport response vehicles met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution and customers were transported to the terminal via buses,” the airline said. “The safety of Delta’s customers and crew is our top priority and we apologize for the concern this situation has caused.”

In April, a Delta flight from Atlanta to London made an emergency landing at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after an engine began emitting smoke. No injuries were reported.

At least one passenger on the flight shared images of the plane being evacuated on Twitter, calling the incident the “scariest thing ever.”

Scariest thing. After landing fumes through the vents and fire. Feeling faint and sick. Baby was last one out!!! Emergency evacuation. Scariest thing ever. Delta. #Delta #deltaairlines @Delta @DeltaNewsHub pic.twitter.com/oMmkpbhoqo — Rachel Naftel (@rachelnaftel) May 9, 2018