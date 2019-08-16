The man who was the only passenger on his Delta flight left out a key detail: the plane had to turn around

source Vincent Peone/Twitter

A Delta passenger who posted a video chronicling his experience as the only person on his flight left out a key detail – the flight never actually took off.

The flight pushed back from the gate and was taxiing to the runway when it was forced to turn around due to a maintenance issue. The flight was cancelled, and the passenger was rebooked to fly the next day.

The passenger stood by the video, saying it was “100% true…and then I stopped filming.”

Last week @Delta gave me my own private jet…kind of. pic.twitter.com/p14OGLw1jv — vincent peone (@vincentpeone) August 12, 2019

Vincent Peone posted the video showing his experience boarding the flight, meeting the pilots, and going through the safety briefing as the sole passenger on board flight 3652 from Aspen to Salt Lake City.

The video was viewed millions of times since it was posted to Twitter on Monday, and was covered by numerous media outlets, including Business Insider.

All of that actually happened, and made for a unique and fun experience.

What Peone left out, however, was that the flight never actually took off. Shortly after the plane pushed back from the gate, as it was taxiing to the runway, the pilots noticed a maintenance issue and had to return the plane to the gate.

“Delta Connection Flight 3652 last week pushed back but shortly returned to the gate due to a maintenance issue. The aircraft departed a short time later without any customers onboard,” the airline said in a statement.

After the flight returned to the gate, it was cancelled and Peone was rebooked for the following day.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Peone said he stood by the video, calling it an “awesome experience.”

“My video is 100% true…and then I stopped filming,” he said. “The footage I have tells a short, funny, and positive story…I had some laughs with the amazing crew while living the dream.”

Delta initially seemed to confirm the video’s veracity on Twitter, replying that it looked like “an awesome experience.” A Delta spokesperson told ABC News that the Twitter agents were “responding to something in the moment” and were glad that Peone looked like he was enjoying the brief experience.