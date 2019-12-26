These are the free amenities that Delta gives you on its long-haul flights in first class, business class, premium economy, and main cabin

- source
- Most airlines give their first and business class passengers amenity kits at the beginning of a flight. These can be filled with in-flight essentials like sleep masks, ear plugs, and moisturizer.
- Delta has amenity kits for its Delta One business class passengers, but it also gives them out in premium economy, extra-legroom coach, and even main cabin.
- Take a look below to see what you can expect the next time you fly Delta on a long-haul international flight (or, in the case of Delta One, also on a premium trans-continental flight).
Here are Delta’s amenity kits: Delta One, premium economy, “comfort plus,” and main cabin.
The Delta One business class amenity kits come in stylish Tumi bags — Delta’s had the partnership with Tumi since 2013 and has offered a whole range of styles.
The bag comes in two variations right now. Delta typically offers one on eastbound flights, and the other on westbound.
Delta has offered a variety of beauty products over the years. Right now, the amenity kits come with Le Labo lip balm and hand cream.
The kit also comes with a toothbrush and toothpaste, mouthwash, hand sanitizer, socks, a pen, and a sleep mask. It doesn’t come with earplugs, so you’ll have to bring your own if you want them.
The amenity kits came with Bombas socks as part of a promotion back in September, but right now they come with the standard unbranded socks.
Delta’s premium economy amenity kit also comes in a Tumi bag, albeit a bit smaller.
Inside the kit, you’ll find lip balm, a toothbrush and toothpaste, a hand cleaning towelette, a sleep mask, and socks. The sleep mask isn’t quite as nice as the Tumi one in the Delta One kits, but it’s still comfortable.
Delta’s main cabin passengers also get amenity kits, but in disposable bags.
If you’re in a “Comfort Plus” coach seat with extra legroom, you’ll get a kit with a toothbrush and toothpaste, a hand cleaning towelette, a sleep mask, and ear plugs.
Standard coach passengers get an identical kit, minus the toothbrush and toothpaste.
