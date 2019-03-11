Delta’s $95-a-year credit card has doubled its welcome bonus for a limited time — making it a no-brainer for regular Delta flyers

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Delta Air Lines

The Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express is extending an exciting limited-time offer to new members: 60,000 bonus SkyMiles after you spend $2,000 in purchases within the first three months of opening an account.

The limited-time offer also includes $50 statement credit after you make a Delta Air Lines purchase in the first three months.

The card normally offers 30,000 Delta SkyMiles.

There are plenty of money-saving benefits and travel benefits, like no foreign transaction fees and discounted access to Delta Sky Club airport lounges, to make the card compelling for Delta frequent flyers.

If you regularly fly on Delta Air Lines, get ready for takeoff. The Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express is a card loaded with benefits for dedicated Delta customers or those who just find it convenient for work or route reasons. If you have a Delta flight coming up soon, you’ll want to book it with this card. It can help you save on bag fees while earning bonus miles on your Delta purchase.

For a limited time, this card offers 60,000 bonus miles after spending $2,000 in the first three months and a $50 statement credit after your first Delta purchase in the first three months. No matter when you sign up, this card is loaded with useful benefits at Delta and elsewhere. It does charge an annual $95 fee (waived the first year), so it’s important to understand your purchase habits to get the best sense of whether or not this card may be a good fit for you.

Delta Gold SkyMiles rewards

Delta Gold SkyMiles is an American Express card that offers 2x Delta SkyMiles per dollar on Delta purchases and 1x mile per dollar everywhere else. Delta miles are subjectively worth 1.2 cents each, according to The Points Guy (a Personal Finance Insider affiliate partner).

For a limited time, this card gives you even more. Start with a 60,000-point welcome bonus – which is worth about $720 toward Delta flights based on The Points Guy’s latest valuations- after spending $2,000 on regular purchases in the first three months of opening an account. If you make a purchase with Delta during the same three-month period, you’ll score a $50 statement credit as well.

There are cards that offer higher rewards rates than the standard purchase rate for this card. But if Delta miles are the most useful for you, one of the three Delta family credit cards from AmEx likely makes sense.

If you want more benefits and features, and can handle a higher annual fee, check out the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($195 annual fee) or the Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express ($450 annual fee). Both cards also currently come with an even bigger limited-time offer of 75,000 SkyMiles and 5,000 Medallion Qualification Miles when you spend $3,000 and $5,000 in the first three months, respectively.

You can read more and compare all three Delta credit card offers here. These offers are available only until April 3, though, so don’t wait.

Delta Gold card benefits

When you fly on Delta, you’ll get your first bag checked free if you pay for the flight with this card. That’s worth up to $60 on a round-trip flight. With the $95 annual fee, it only takes two annual trips to get more value than the fee, even without taking reward miles into account.

On your flight days, you’ll get 20% back on in-flight food, beverage, and headset purchases as a statement credit. The card also gives you and up to two guests a discounted $29 admission fee to Delta Sky Clubs. (If you love Sky Clubs, the Delta Reserve card is probably your best bet.)

The card charges no foreign transaction fees. While traveling, it protects you with American Express car rental loss and damage insurance and access to a 24/7 Global Assist hotline. For purchases, it offers an extended warranty, return protection, purchase protection (which also covers new smartphones), and a complimentary ShopRunner membership. ShopRunner gives you free two-day shipping at a huge number of online retailers.

Like most AmEx cards, it also gives you access to exclusive presales and events. I recently used an American Express card to get access to a presale for The Rolling Stones. I can’t wait for the show! Without my AmEx card, I would have had to buy tickets from a third-party vendor like StubHub.

Costs and fees

The best travel rewards cards tend to charge an annual fee, and this one is no different. The Delta Gold SkyMiles card charges a $95 annual fee, waived the first year. If you pay off your balance in full each month and avoid certain fee-bearing activity, you can use this card with no other costs.

It carries typical fees for things like balance transfers, cash advances, late payments, and returned payments. If you do miss a due date or pay with a bad check, you’ll trigger a penalty APR with higher APR costs.

Should you get the Delta Gold SkyMiles credit card?

Delta’s Gold card is a good fit for regular Delta travelers. The free checked bag feature alone pays for the card with two trips per year. Any miles and additional benefits you take advantage of beyond that are a net savings for you. That’s a win-win.

If Delta isn’t your airline, consider a general travel rewards card or a card specific to your favorite airline. If you are a high-end luxury traveler, the Delta Platinum and Delta Reserve cards are worth considering as well.

For the typical frequent Delta customer, this card does a great job balancing costs with benefits and rewards. Most users should come out ahead. When you add on the limited-time, welcome-bonus offer, the card is a no-brainer for regular Delta flyers. You won’t regret putting this card in your toolbox for travel benefits and rewards.