A Delta passenger brought a gun on a flight as the government shutdown spurs TSA agents across the country to abandon work

A Delta Air Lines passenger boarded a flight from Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Tokyo International Airport on January 2 with a firearm, a Delta representative confirmed to Business Insider.

A TSA representative said that “standard procedures were not followed” during the screening process but that the agency was not experiencing a staffing issue due to the government shutdown on the day of the incident. The percentage of TSA employees who called out from work on January 2 – 5% – was the same as on January 3, the representative said.

“TSA will hold those responsible appropriately accountable,” the representative added.

TSA employees have been required to work without pay during the federal government shutdown, which began on December 22, though they will be eligible to receive back pay once the shutdown ends. Since the shutdown began, many TSA workers have been absent from airports, and Hydrick Thomas, the president of the TSA worker’s union, said some workers had quit or considered quitting.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske said on Friday via Twitter that the agency’s screening officers would receive a $500 bonus.