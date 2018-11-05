A Delta passenger found dog feces all over his plane seat while boarding and he claims the crew gave him just 2 paper towels and told him to clean it up

source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight claims he stepped in dog feces that had been leftover on the plane and the airline did not assist in helping him clean up the mess, according to multiple reports.

According to WXIA-TV, the NBC affiliate of Atlanta, passengers boarded the flight before the cleaning from the previous flight had been completed, and that during this earlier flight Delta confirmed “a service animal got ill.”

WSB-TV 2 Atlanta reports that passenger Matthew Meehan told the news station he stepped in the leftover mess and that other passengers refused to sit until it was cleaned up.

“It was feces, and it was everywhere. It was on my seat. It was on the floor. My feet were in it,” Meehan said.

A passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight claims he stepped in dog feces while boarding the plane and the airline did not assist in helping him clean up the mess, according to multiple reports.

WXIA-TV, the NBC affiliate of Atlanta, known locally as “11 Alive”, reports that on Thursday, November 1, Delta Flight 1949 had not been properly cleaned prior to its takeoff for Miami. Flight Aware confirms Flight 1949 was a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Miami.

According to a statement to Business Insider, Delta Air Lines confirmed that passengers boarded the flight before the cleaning from the previous flight had been completed and that during this earlier flight “an ill service animal” had an incident.

Read More: I flew basic economy on both Delta and United within 72 hours – and the cheap seats aren’t nearly as bad as people say

This ill service animal caused quite an unpleasant experience for one traveler in particular.

WSB-TV 2 Atlanta reports that passenger Matthew Meehan told the news station that he stepped in the leftover mess and that other passengers refused to sit until it was cleaned up.

“It was feces, and it was everywhere. It was on my seat. It was on the floor. My feet were in it,” Meehan said.

WSB-TV 2 reports that Meehan said he had asked flight attendants for cleaning supplies and was only given “two paper towels and one of those little bottles of Bombay Sapphire.”

Meehan’s account to the network adds that he wasn’t given much assistance after speaking to a Delta Air Lines manager.

“She said to me, ‘Well, that’s not my problem.’ I said, ‘I’m sorry?’ She says, ‘Well, if the cleaning crew didn’t clean your seat, I don’t have any control over that,'” Meehan told WSB-TV 2.

According to WSB-TV 2, passengers eventually laid down blankets, though Meehan remained shaken by the event.

“I have never in my entire life felt more dehumanized. I felt like an animal,” he told the news network, adding, “Words can’t even describe how awful it was, and they had so many opportunities to make it right.”

In a statement to Business Insider, Delta Air Lines apologized for the incident, saying they offered a refund and compensation to customers affected by the flight, adding, “The safety and health of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we are conducting a full investigation while following up with the right teams to prevent this from happening again.”

Delta told Business Insider that upon landing the aircraft was taken out of service so it could be deep cleaned and disinfected.