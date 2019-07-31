A Delta pilot was pulled off the plane he was due to fly and arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol

caption A Delta aircraft in Texas. source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

A Delta Airlines pilot was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol on Tuesday, minutes before he was scheduled to pilot a flight from Minneapolis to San Diego.

37-year-old Gabriel Lyle Schroeder was arrested by Minneapolis Airport Police onboard Flight DL1728 at 11:00 a.m., 20 minutes before he was scheduled to fly it to San Diego, ABC 5 reported.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents noticed Schroeder duck out of the line for security checks, before coming back later, which “drew suspicion,” Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan told CNN.

caption Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport. source Wikimedia Commons/John Cummings

As Schroeder was being arrested, Hogan told ABC 5 News a glass “alcoholic container” was found on his person.

Schroeder was released later on Tuesday, CNN added.

The plane was fully boarded when Schroeder was arrested, but had not yet left the gate, CNN reported.

The Airbus A321-211 eventually departed 70 minutes late at 12:32 p.m.

Delta told ABC News in a statement: “Delta’s alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation. Delta is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation.”

No formal charges have been filed against Schroeder at this time, Hogan told CNN, adding that investigators are awaiting the results of toxicology tests conducted on the pilot.

Schroeder declined to comment when contacted by CNN.