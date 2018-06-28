A Delta flight attendant reportedly kicked 5 passengers off of a plane after an argument over airplane mode

- source
- A Delta Air Lines partner, SkyWest Airlines, removed five passengers from a flight departing from Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Wednesday, USA Today reported.
- The removal stemmed from an argument that one passenger, Robyn Rodgers, reportedly had with a flight attendant over whether her phone was in airplane mode prior to takeoff.
- Rodgers posted videos of the argument to Instagram, along with videos of the passengers who had been stranded at the Fort Wayne airport.
A Delta Air Lines partnership airline removed five passengers from a flight set to depart from Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Wednesday, according to USA Today.
The removal was reportedly the result of an argument that one passenger, Robyn Rodgers, had with a flight attendant over whether her phone was in airplane mode prior to takeoff. The flight was operated by SkyWest Airlines, which operates in partnership with Delta under its Delta Connections umbrella, and was bound for Atlanta.
Rodgers documented her argument with a SkyWest Airlines flight attendant in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday night.
“I’m not going to argue with you,” the flight attendant can be heard saying. “Crew instructions means crew instructions. You were asked several times during the announcement to turn your phone into airplane mode.”
Rodgers appears confused in the video, insisting that she immediately complied with the request.
Apologies y’all this is a LONG post but I have to share this. First, I want to acknowledge because I am painfully aware of the serious and profoundly heartbreaking injustices/events happening in our world and communities,I have grappled with sharing my experience. It seems small in the face of those things. But the micro is important and little things that go unchecked spiral. So I was on a flight leaving Fort Wayne, Indiana this past Saturday June 23rd after doing a DJ workshop for #gearfest @sweetwater for @serato when I was unfairly ejected from @delta flight 4527. Just before take off the flight attendant rudely told me to put my phone on airplane mode.As I was swiping to it the attendant menacingly stood over me with her arms folded waiting for me to do it. I told her “I know how to turn on airplane mode, you don’t have to stand over me” She became agitated and said “If you’re gonna act like that we can go back to the gate and you can get off” I held up my phone to show her that airplane mode was on. She stormed to the front then came back to my seat and said we were going back to the gate. She then accused me of not turning on airplane mode after being “told to do so several times”. She only asked me once. I then asked her “What can we do to rectify this so that we can all go?” She said “You can comply” and I repeated that I had and she argued I did not. At that point the passenger sitting behind me @ryanmillerphotos told her that I had complied and he witnessed me doing so. She then threatened to kick him off of the flight as well. A Latina woman two rows ahead politely asked the flight attendant to sit down so that we could fly and the attendant snapped at her. We returned to the gate an officer boarded the plane and the flight attendant directed him to take me, the Latina woman @ryanmillerphotos off of the flight then the entire plane had to deboard. Subsequently 4 adults and a little boy were ejected permanently from the flight and stranded in Indiana with no place to stay as @delta refused to put any of us,including the man with the child,in a hotel. That was the last flight out. Elena, the Latina woman who was also ejected was rushing
At one point, a man’s voice can be heard coming to Rodgers’ defense.
“She was complying! I was right here actually, right behind her.”
The flight attendant replies: “Would you like to stay, too? Everybody with attitude is going right off. I have zero tolerance.”
Rodgers was ejected from the flight after the plane had returned to the gate. According to USA Today, four other passengers who spoke up in defense of Rodgers, including a man with a child, were also removed from the flight.
In another Instagram video, Rodgers narrates while speaking to an airline agent.
“So Delta Airlines just kicked about four of us off a flight, including a man and his child, because a flight attendant didn’t like what we had to say. They will not put anybody up in a hotel and we will have to spend the night,” she says in the video.
SkyWest did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.
A Delta spokesperson told Business Insider: “When the passengers were removed from their flight, we worked to reaccomodate them on a future flight.”
A SkyWest spokeswoman issued a statement to CBS46: “We take all allegations of discrimination seriously and are reviewing reports from SkyWest flight 4527 operating as Delta Connection. We are disappointed that our customers had this experience and are working with our partner Delta to follow up directly with the customers involved.”
Rodgers posted a follow-up message on Instagram on Thursday morning
“Fun fact: I still have not heard from @delta directly at all but they have been responding to people on Twitter seemingly trying to clean up this mess from a PR perspective but I have no messages and no one from Delta has contacted me,” she said.
Gratitude is an understatement for how much I I appreciate the overwhelming support and kindness from everyone. Fun fact: I still have not heard from @delta directly at all but they have been responding to people on Twitter seemingly trying to clean up this mess from a PR perspective but I have no messages and no one from Delta has contacted me. I have however been contacted by several news outlets so not sure what I will do moving forward but one of the goals is for there to be an effort on the part of @delta to rectify this and all of us affected by it #deltaairlines #deltabadhand #unfriendlyskies #pettypattytheflightattendant